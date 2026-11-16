ETV Bharat / bharat

FIR Filed In Dehradun For Circulating Kangana Ranaut's Old 'Misleading Viral Video'

Dehradun: The Dehradun Police have registered an FIR against unidentified social media users for circulating an old video of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut with allegedly misleading captions.

Neha Sharma, state secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha, Uttarakhand, has filed the case at the Rajpur police station under various sections of the IT Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, the complaint states that an old video of Ranaut, showing her offering prayers at the Ganesh Temple, Shri Chamunda Temple, and Gajanan Maharaj Temple in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, is being circulated on social media accompanied by various misleading captions, posts, and reels, alleging that she observed a Karwa Chauth fast on October 29 for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The complainant alleges that such posts not only damage the dignity and social standing of the MP but also offend the honour of women and hurt religious sentiments.

Rajpur Station House Officer (SHO) PD Bhatt said, "Based on a complaint filed by Neha Sharma, state secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha Uttarakhand, a case (Crime No. 275/26) has been registered at the Rajpur police station. The charges include sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, along with various sections of the BNS."