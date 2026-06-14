ETV Bharat / bharat

FIR Filed In Bengaluru on ED Complaint Over Alleged Misuse of Rs 92.55 Cr Foreign Fund

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police has registered an FIR against seven individuals and a US-based organisation following a complaint by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging that foreign funds worth Rs 92.55 crore were withdrawn through foreign bank debit cards and used for illegal activities across several states, including Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Assam.

The case was registered at the Kothanur Police Station based on a complaint filed by Sunil Kumar Sinhaar, Assistant Director of the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi. Those named in the FIR include Jonathan S. Rajan, Mika Mark, Ajit Varghese Mathai, Varghese Chacko, Bablu Kurmi, Supreme Joy and the US-based organisation Timothy Initiative (TTI), among others. The case has been registered under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly obtained debit cards linked to foreign banks and withdrew Rs 92.55 crore from ATMs across India between April 2025 and 2026. The ED has alleged that these transactions violated provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Investigators have further claimed that nearly Rs 44 crore was withdrawn across Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Assam and other states between 2024 and 2026.

The investigation reportedly began after authorities detained Mika Mark at Bengaluru airport. During questioning, officials recovered 24 foreign debit cards from his possession. The ED claims that Mark was responsible for overseeing the financial operations of Timothy Initiative India. The debit cards were allegedly issued in the name of "Santosh Kumar".

According to the complaint, the accused and their associates concealed original KYC documents and distributed more than 1,000 debit cards across the country. Investigators have also alleged that data stored in software systems was deleted through servers operated by TTI in an attempt to destroy evidence.