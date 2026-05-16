ETV Bharat / bharat

FIR Against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Over Provocative Speeches, Remarks Against Amit Shah During Bengal Polls

Kolkata: A case has been registered against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station for allegedly making inflammatory remarks and issuing statements against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during campaigning for the assembly elections.

Notably, prior to this, no FIR had ever been filed against the TMC General Secretary in any case.

The complainant Rajib Sarkar, a social activist, alleged that Banerjee delivered provocative, threatening and inflammatory speeches during poll campaigning, allegedly inciting violence, promoting enmity and disturbing public tranquillity.

According to police sources, the FIR mentions several comments made by Banerjee during the election campaign. Rajib has also included in his complaint specific remarks made against Home Minister Amit Shah.

The complaintant alleged that during the poll campaign, Banerjee made remarks at various public rallies that were provocative in nature. Furthermore, he mentioned in the complaint that these comments had the potential to create divisions among different sections of society. He also submitted video links of various rallies and campaign events, along with excerpts of the speeches, and urged police to initiate an investigation.