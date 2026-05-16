FIR Against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Over Provocative Speeches, Remarks Against Amit Shah During Bengal Polls
The complaintant alleged that during the poll campaign, Banerjee made remarks at various public rallies that were provocative in nature.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 10:49 AM IST
Kolkata: A case has been registered against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station for allegedly making inflammatory remarks and issuing statements against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during campaigning for the assembly elections.
Notably, prior to this, no FIR had ever been filed against the TMC General Secretary in any case.
The complainant Rajib Sarkar, a social activist, alleged that Banerjee delivered provocative, threatening and inflammatory speeches during poll campaigning, allegedly inciting violence, promoting enmity and disturbing public tranquillity.
According to police sources, the FIR mentions several comments made by Banerjee during the election campaign. Rajib has also included in his complaint specific remarks made against Home Minister Amit Shah.
The complaintant alleged that during the poll campaign, Banerjee made remarks at various public rallies that were provocative in nature. Furthermore, he mentioned in the complaint that these comments had the potential to create divisions among different sections of society. He also submitted video links of various rallies and campaign events, along with excerpts of the speeches, and urged police to initiate an investigation.
After examining the complaint, the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station registered an FIR under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, some of which are of serious nature:
- Under Section 192, Abhishek has been charged with inciting unrest, which is a bailable offence.
- Under Section 196, Bidhannagar Police have charged him with spreading animosity and hatred among different groups, a non-bailable offence.
- Under Section 351(2) related to intimidation, issuing threats and disturbing social harmony, a non-bailable offence.
- Under Section 353(1)(c), charges related to spreading false or misleading information and rumours have also been added.
- Sections 123(2) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, have also been invoked against the Trinamool MP from Diamond Harbour.
The matter has triggered intense political debate, with allegations that the situation arose because political boundaries were crossed during election campaigning. Some Trinamool Congress leaders claimed that the case is "politically motivated" and part of a conspiracy. However, no reaction has been received from Abhishek Banerjee so far.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Saturday criticised former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, saying that the TMC leaders acted tyrannically over the past several years.
Speaking to media in Kolkata, he noted that an atmosphere of fear previously stopped people from lodging complaints. He said that under the Bharatiya Janata Party government, citizens now feel empowered to file complaints and the police are responding to them promptly. "Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and their leaders have acted tyrannically. People did not complain at that time because of fear. However, they are now ready to complain, and the police are ready to act on it, so justice will be served," he said.