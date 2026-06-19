ETV Bharat / bharat

FIR Against Tej Pratap Yadav Over Alleged Death Threats; Former Minister Calls Charges Politically Motivated

Patna: Former Bihar minister and Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) national president Tej Pratap Yadav has been named in an FIR over alleged death threats after a Patna court directed police to register a case. The JJD leader's associate, Motilal Yadav, has also been booked and police have begun an investigation in the case.

Confirming the development, ASP (Law and Order) Divyanjali Jaiswal said the FIR was lodged on the complaint of Akash Yadav, former state president of Chhatra RJD (student wing of RJD) and brother of Anushka Yadav, who has previously been linked to Pratap. According to police, the complainant has provided a phone call recording to substantiate the allegations, claiming he received a death threat from a US-based phone number.

"An FIR has been registered against Tej Pratap Yadav at the Patliputra police station based on Akash Yadav's complaint. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into every aspect of the case," said Jaiswal.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on June 6 when Tej Pratap and Motilal allegedly visited Akash's residence in Patliputra while he was away on a pilgrimage to Khatu Shyam. The complaint alleges that the duo attempted to forcibly enter the house and threatened family members with dire consequences.

Akash further alleged that Tej Pratap threatened to have Ujjaini, the daughter of Anushka, kidnapped if he was not allowed to meet Anushka. He also claimed that he later received threatening phone calls, including one from a person identifying himself as a member of a notorious gang, warning him against speaking out against the former minister.

According to officials Akash has alleged that he received a call from Motilal and was issued threats. “Shortly thereafter, he received another call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as Mohit and claimed to be a member of a notorious gang. According to Akash Yadav, the caller warned that speaking against the former minister would have serious consequences,” officials said.