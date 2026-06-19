FIR Against Tej Pratap Yadav Over Alleged Death Threats; Former Minister Calls Charges Politically Motivated
A case has been registered in Patna's Patliputra police station against Tej Pratap Yadav for allegedly intimidating and threatening a Chhatra RJD leader.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Patna: Former Bihar minister and Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) national president Tej Pratap Yadav has been named in an FIR over alleged death threats after a Patna court directed police to register a case. The JJD leader's associate, Motilal Yadav, has also been booked and police have begun an investigation in the case.
Confirming the development, ASP (Law and Order) Divyanjali Jaiswal said the FIR was lodged on the complaint of Akash Yadav, former state president of Chhatra RJD (student wing of RJD) and brother of Anushka Yadav, who has previously been linked to Pratap. According to police, the complainant has provided a phone call recording to substantiate the allegations, claiming he received a death threat from a US-based phone number.
"An FIR has been registered against Tej Pratap Yadav at the Patliputra police station based on Akash Yadav's complaint. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into every aspect of the case," said Jaiswal.
According to the FIR, the incident occurred on June 6 when Tej Pratap and Motilal allegedly visited Akash's residence in Patliputra while he was away on a pilgrimage to Khatu Shyam. The complaint alleges that the duo attempted to forcibly enter the house and threatened family members with dire consequences.
Akash further alleged that Tej Pratap threatened to have Ujjaini, the daughter of Anushka, kidnapped if he was not allowed to meet Anushka. He also claimed that he later received threatening phone calls, including one from a person identifying himself as a member of a notorious gang, warning him against speaking out against the former minister.
According to officials Akash has alleged that he received a call from Motilal and was issued threats. “Shortly thereafter, he received another call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as Mohit and claimed to be a member of a notorious gang. According to Akash Yadav, the caller warned that speaking against the former minister would have serious consequences,” officials said.
Reacting to the allegations, Pratap strongly denied all charges, describing them as baseless, fabricated and politically motivated. He alleged that the FIR was part of a conspiracy to damage his reputation and public standing.
The former minister said the complainant had previously been served a legal notice over alleged abusive and threatening behaviour. He claimed the FIR was filed in retaliation for that notice and expressed confidence that the truth would emerge through the judicial process.
Pratap maintained that he has full faith in the judiciary and asserted that he would pursue legal action against those attempting to malign his image. He also accused the complainant of repeatedly calling him while intoxicated and using abusive language, allegations that formed the basis of the earlier legal notice.
In a post on X, Pratap, said, “It is extremely unfortunate that the individual, who was duly served a legal notice regarding his uncivil, insulting, threatening, and anti-social conduct, instead of acknowledging his mistake or expressing regret, has been driven by a spirit of vengeance to attempt to file a false and fabricated First Information Report (FIR) against me. This appears to be a deliberate attempt to tarnish my public image, social reputation, and the public trust I have earned over years.”
“I have complete faith in the judiciary, the law, and constitutional institutions. The truth will emerge based on facts and evidence, and every lie will be exposed. At the same time, I will pursue the strictest possible action against every individual who has sought to harm my honor, reputation, and public trust, utilizing all available legal remedies. Truth requires no proof, but a lie must constantly seek support. I wish to make it clear that I will neither yield to any form of pressure nor be swayed by false accusations and malicious propaganda,” the post added.
The controversy comes against the backdrop of last year's row involving Anushka, when Pratap shared a social media post claiming they had been in a relationship for 12 years. The post sparked a political storm and was later deleted, with Pratap claiming that his account had been hacked. The episode eventually led to his expulsion from both the party and family by Lalu Prasad Yadav, after which he floated his own political outfit.
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