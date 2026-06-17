ETV Bharat / bharat

FIR Against Stand-Up Comedian Pranit More, One Other Over 'Rs 370 Biryani' Row

Gurugram: Taking action against alleged derogatory remarks made about women during a comedy show at Cyber ​​Hub, the Gurugram Police have registered a case against stand-up comedian Pranit More and web developer Himanshu Jangra. The DLF Phase-2 police station has filed an FIR against both individuals and initiated an investigation.

The FIR was filed after a video of the comedy show held at Cyber ​​Hub on April 12 went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage over comments made about women. People expressed strong reactions to the incident online. Reports indicate that this action was taken following a complaint lodged by the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women. The Commission has clearly stated that the humiliation of women in the name of entertainment cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

What is the 'Rs 370 Biryani' controversy?

During a stand-up comedy show at 'The Laugh Store' in Gurugram's Cyber ​​City, comedian Pranit More was interacting with the audience. Amidst this, Himanshu Jangra, a 22-year-old web developer from Gurugram who was in the audience, shared an anecdote about a date. Himanshu recounted going out with a girl and buying her chicken biryani worth Rs 370. When the girl asked him to drop her off at home, Himanshu made a public remark, saying, "I've spent Rs 370; I'm going to get my money's worth."