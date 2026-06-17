FIR Against Stand-Up Comedian Pranit More, One Other Over 'Rs 370 Biryani' Row
Police action follows a complaint lodged by the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST|
Updated : June 17, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
Gurugram: Taking action against alleged derogatory remarks made about women during a comedy show at Cyber Hub, the Gurugram Police have registered a case against stand-up comedian Pranit More and web developer Himanshu Jangra. The DLF Phase-2 police station has filed an FIR against both individuals and initiated an investigation.
The FIR was filed after a video of the comedy show held at Cyber Hub on April 12 went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage over comments made about women. People expressed strong reactions to the incident online. Reports indicate that this action was taken following a complaint lodged by the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women. The Commission has clearly stated that the humiliation of women in the name of entertainment cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.
What is the 'Rs 370 Biryani' controversy?
During a stand-up comedy show at 'The Laugh Store' in Gurugram's Cyber City, comedian Pranit More was interacting with the audience. Amidst this, Himanshu Jangra, a 22-year-old web developer from Gurugram who was in the audience, shared an anecdote about a date. Himanshu recounted going out with a girl and buying her chicken biryani worth Rs 370. When the girl asked him to drop her off at home, Himanshu made a public remark, saying, "I've spent Rs 370; I'm going to get my money's worth."
Praneet More apologises
Following the escalation of the controversy, comedian Pranit More issued an apology via social media. Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police have secured the viral video and CCTV footage from the venue and have launched a technical investigation. Notices will soon be sent to both accused individuals for questioning. Further legal action will be determined based on the facts that emerge during the investigation.
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