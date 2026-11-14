ETV Bharat / bharat

FIR Against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Over 'Inflammatory' Post On Gandhi Family

Shimla: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has landed in legal trouble as Himachal Pradesh Police registered a case against her over alleged inflammatory remarks about the Gandhi family in a social media post.

The case was registered at Shimla's West Police Station on the basis of a complaint lodged by Atul Sharma, a resident of Shimla, who alleged that the social media post was inflammatory and targeted former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her family.

Social media post allegedly targeting Gandhi family (Screengrab/ETV Bharat)

According to the complainant, a post made on November 10 from the verified social media handle of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut allegedly contained grave insinuations concerning the deaths of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, her son Sanjay Gandhi and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. The complaint mentions that the post referred to Sonia Gandhi, an Indian citizen, as a "mysterious foreign national" and included comments that linked the successive deaths of her family members to her meteoric political rise.

Sharma further claimed that the remarks were inflammatory and could disturb public tranquility and communal harmony. He urged the police to take appropriate legal action against the BJP MP. Further, he has demanded a criminal investigation into the matter and detailed verification of the social media post(s) in question.