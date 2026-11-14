FIR Against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Over 'Inflammatory' Post On Gandhi Family
The complainant alleged that Kangana Ranaut's remarks on deaths of Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were inflammatory, reports Vinod Kumar Pathak.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Shimla: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has landed in legal trouble as Himachal Pradesh Police registered a case against her over alleged inflammatory remarks about the Gandhi family in a social media post.
The case was registered at Shimla's West Police Station on the basis of a complaint lodged by Atul Sharma, a resident of Shimla, who alleged that the social media post was inflammatory and targeted former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her family.
According to the complainant, a post made on November 10 from the verified social media handle of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut allegedly contained grave insinuations concerning the deaths of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, her son Sanjay Gandhi and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. The complaint mentions that the post referred to Sonia Gandhi, an Indian citizen, as a "mysterious foreign national" and included comments that linked the successive deaths of her family members to her meteoric political rise.
Sharma further claimed that the remarks were inflammatory and could disturb public tranquility and communal harmony. He urged the police to take appropriate legal action against the BJP MP. Further, he has demanded a criminal investigation into the matter and detailed verification of the social media post(s) in question.
Acting on the complaint, Police registered a case under Sections 353(2), 196(1)(b) and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Currently, Shimla West police station is investigating the matter.
While the allegations are yet to be established, an official said, "A case has been registered, and the allegations made in the complaint are currently being examined."
Also Read:
- PM Didn't Hack EVMs, He Has Hacked People's Hearts: Kangana Ranaut In Lok Sabha
- From Ram Kapoor, Akshay Kumar To Kangana Ranaut: Celebrities Who Broke Silence On Surviving Sexual Abuse At A Young Age
- Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad Pulled Down After Backlash: How Kangana Ranaut's 'Bikini' Jibe Snowballed