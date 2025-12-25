ETV Bharat / bharat

FIR Against AAP Leaders For Sharing Video Of Santa Claus Fainting In Delhi's Connaught Place

New Delhi: Delhi Police registered a case against senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, who are accused of hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community during a political drama at Connaught Place, considered the heart of the national capital.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by advocate and social activist Khushboo George. The FIR names three AAP leaders, Saurabh Bhardwaj, former MLA and Delhi president of the Aam Aadmi Party; Sanjeev Jha, MLA from Burari; and Adil Ahmed Khan, MLA candidate from Mustafabad.

In her FIR filed on December 17 and 18, Khushboo George, alleged these leaders shared a video on their official social media handles. The video depicted a political drama played at Connaught Place, showing individuals dressed as Santa Claus falling and collapsing on the street. The leaders were seen mocking the religious symbol, which the Christian community considered an insult to their faith and the legacy of Saint Nicholas.