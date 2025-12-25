FIR Against AAP Leaders For Sharing Video Of Santa Claus Fainting In Delhi's Connaught Place
The FIR lodged by Khushboo George alleged Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjeev Jha and Adil Ahmed Khan hurt religious sentiment of Christian community.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 8:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police registered a case against senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, who are accused of hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community during a political drama at Connaught Place, considered the heart of the national capital.
The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by advocate and social activist Khushboo George. The FIR names three AAP leaders, Saurabh Bhardwaj, former MLA and Delhi president of the Aam Aadmi Party; Sanjeev Jha, MLA from Burari; and Adil Ahmed Khan, MLA candidate from Mustafabad.
In her FIR filed on December 17 and 18, Khushboo George, alleged these leaders shared a video on their official social media handles. The video depicted a political drama played at Connaught Place, showing individuals dressed as Santa Claus falling and collapsing on the street. The leaders were seen mocking the religious symbol, which the Christian community considered an insult to their faith and the legacy of Saint Nicholas.
The FIR, registered at the Connaught Place police station, invokes Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for acts committed with the intention of hurting religious sentiments. Section 302 has been applied for using words or visuals to outrage religious feelings, and Section 3(5) for committing the offense collectively. The complainant also argued that while freedom of expression is a right, Article 19(2) of the Constitution imposes reasonable restrictions on it based on public order and morality.
Following the registration of the FIR, George expressed her gratitude to the Delhi Police and the administration. She said her fight is not against any political party, but for social harmony and religious respect. She added that mocking a symbol of a minority community right before a sacred festival like Christmas is unacceptable.