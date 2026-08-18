Pilots Body Urges DGCA To Raise Pilot Drug Testing To 25%, Introduce Oral-Fluid Tests
Federation of Indian Pilots asks DGCA to raise random pilot drug testing from 10% to 20-25%, introduce oral-fluid testing alongside urine tests, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to step up the random testing of pilots for psychoactive substance, proposing that the existing minimum annual coverage of 10 per cent be raised to at least 20-25 per cent.
In a representation submitted to DGCA on August 17, FIP also proposed introducing validated oral-fluid testing as a complementary method to the existing urine-based testing, arguing that faster and more operationally convenient testing could help expand surveillance without causing major disruption to flight operations.
Under the existing DGCA framework, applicable aviation personnel are subject to random testing, with at least 10 per cent annual coverage. The current system primarily relies on urine samples, followed by screening, confirmatory laboratory testing and medical review. FIP said the growth in India's aviation sector, including rising pilot numbers, aircraft fleet, flight movements and regional operations, warrants a review of the current testing frequency.
The pilots' body has proposed that testing remain genuinely random and unpredictable throughout the year, with pilots remaining eligible for repeat selection even after being tested earlier in the same year. It said the proposed 20-25 per cent benchmark should be treated as a minimum for consideration and not a ceiling, with additional risk-based, reasonable-suspicion, post-occurrence and follow-up testing where warranted.
FIP said oral-fluid testing could be particularly useful for random, targeted and high-volume testing at airports and other operational locations. Unlike urine collection, which can require controlled facilities and potentially longer collection times, oral-fluid samples can generally be collected more simply and directly observed. The study submitted by FIP uses an illustrative comparison of 45 minutes for urine collection and 15 minutes for oral-fluid collection, but stresses that these figures need to be validated through an Indian trial.
Importantly, FIP has not proposed replacing urine testing altogether. Instead, it has recommended a hybrid model in which oral fluid is used for rapid screening, while urine testing is retained where a longer detection window or specific medical and regulatory requirements make it more appropriate. Every non-negative screening result should undergo validated laboratory confirmation and medical review before any final regulatory decision.
The pilots' body has also called for a 12-month controlled pilot programme involving selected airlines, airports, pilot groups, collection agencies and accredited laboratories before nationwide implementation. The programme would assess reliability, collection time, crew downtime, costs, false screening rates, laboratory turnaround time, chain-of-custody compliance and operational impact.
FIP pointed to international precedents, including Australia's CASA framework and the US Department of Transportation's regulated transportation drug-testing system, where oral-fluid testing is already recognised alongside urine testing. It said India should develop its own risk-based framework rather than simply replicate another country's model.
The representation also stressed that detection of a substance should not automatically be treated as proof of impairment, particularly where legitimate medication may explain a test result. FIP has therefore sought stronger medical safeguards and confidential medication-related consultation for pilots.
Overall, FIP's proposed framework seeks to move Indian aviation towards more frequent, unpredictable and operationally practical drug surveillance while retaining laboratory confirmation, medical review and procedural safeguards.
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