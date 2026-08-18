ETV Bharat / bharat

Pilots Body Urges DGCA To Raise Pilot Drug Testing To 25%, Introduce Oral-Fluid Tests

New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to step up the random testing of pilots for psychoactive substance, proposing that the existing minimum annual coverage of 10 per cent be raised to at least 20-25 per cent.

In a representation submitted to DGCA on August 17, FIP also proposed introducing validated oral-fluid testing as a complementary method to the existing urine-based testing, arguing that faster and more operationally convenient testing could help expand surveillance without causing major disruption to flight operations.

Under the existing DGCA framework, applicable aviation personnel are subject to random testing, with at least 10 per cent annual coverage. The current system primarily relies on urine samples, followed by screening, confirmatory laboratory testing and medical review. FIP said the growth in India's aviation sector, including rising pilot numbers, aircraft fleet, flight movements and regional operations, warrants a review of the current testing frequency.

The pilots' body has proposed that testing remain genuinely random and unpredictable throughout the year, with pilots remaining eligible for repeat selection even after being tested earlier in the same year. It said the proposed 20-25 per cent benchmark should be treated as a minimum for consideration and not a ceiling, with additional risk-based, reasonable-suspicion, post-occurrence and follow-up testing where warranted.

FIP said oral-fluid testing could be particularly useful for random, targeted and high-volume testing at airports and other operational locations. Unlike urine collection, which can require controlled facilities and potentially longer collection times, oral-fluid samples can generally be collected more simply and directly observed. The study submitted by FIP uses an illustrative comparison of 45 minutes for urine collection and 15 minutes for oral-fluid collection, but stresses that these figures need to be validated through an Indian trial.