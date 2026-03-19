World Happiness Report 2026: India Improves, Finland Remains The Happiest Country Amid Social Media's Negative Impact
Report highlights social media's negative impact while Afghanistan remains least happy and Costa Rica are surprise entrants at No.4.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
New Delhi: India has shown a gradual improvement in global well-being rankings even as the World Happiness Report 2026 highlights widening concerns over youth mental health, social isolation and the growing influence of digital life.
Heavy social media use contributes to a stark decline in well-being among young people, with the effects particularly worrying in teenage girls in English-speaking countries and Western Europe, according to the World Happiness Report 2026 published on Thursday.
The annual report, published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford in partnership with Gallup and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, also found that Finland is the happiest land in the world for the ninth year in a row.
Other Nordic countries such as Iceland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway ranked among the top 10 countries. Researchers attribute their consistent performance to: Strong welfare systems, equitable distribution of wealth, high life expectancy, social trust and low corruption, work-life balance and social security.
Happiness and social media
The report says that life satisfaction is highest at low rates of social media use and lower at higher rates of use, citing data from the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) covering seven internet activities for 15-year-old students in 47 countries.
Internet activities fall into two groups. Communications, news, learning, and content creation are associated with higher life satisfaction. Social media, gaming, and browsing for fun are associated with lower life evaluations.
Costa Rica - the surprise entrant
A surprise entrant into the top five this year is Central American country Costa Rica, whose rise at No. 4 has been credited to strong family bonds and vibrant community life - reinforcing the report’s message that social connections matter as much as economic prosperity.
Afghanistan remains the unhappiest nation, followed by Sierra Leone and Malawi. Conflict, violence, poverty, instability and weak governance structures have severely affected life satisfaction levels in these regions.
But it highlighted how life evaluations among under-25-year-olds in New Zealand (11th), Australia (15th), the United States (23rd), Canada (25th), and the United Kingdom (29th) have dropped over the past decade, and suggested that long hours spent scrolling through social media is a key factor in that trend.
Slow but steady climb for India
India is ranked 116th with an average life evaluation of 4.536 out of 10. In the previous report, India ranked 118th, marking an improvement from 126th the year before. The upward movement signals incremental progress in life satisfaction indicators, though the country continues to trail many smaller and less-developed nations.
The index measures happiness using six key parameters: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity and perceptions of corruption.
India performs relatively better in social support, reflecting strong family structures and community networks. However, challenges remain in areas such as perceived personal freedom, income inequality and trust in institutions, which weigh down the country’s overall score.
The findings carry important policy implications: Economic growth alone is insufficient without social security and public trust; community networks remain a key strength; urban stress, unemployment and digital overuse among youth; mental health and social cohesion must become governance priorities. The report underscores that development must be people-centric, balancing prosperity with emotional and social well-being.
Among India's neighbours, Nepal is ranked 99th, Pakistan (104th) and Bangladesh (122nd), while the Maldives and Bhutan do not figure.
A key theme of the 2026 report is the growing evidence that excessive social media use is linked to declining well-being among young people, particularly teenage girls in English-speaking and Western European nations.
Researchers observed that life satisfaction among people under 25 has fallen sharply over the past decade in several developed countries. Teenagers spending five or more hours daily on social platforms report significantly lower well-being, moderate users (less than one hour daily) report better mental health than heavy users, among others.
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