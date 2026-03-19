ETV Bharat / bharat

World Happiness Report 2026: India Improves, Finland Remains The Happiest Country Amid Social Media's Negative Impact

New Delhi: India has shown a gradual improvement in global well-being rankings even as the World Happiness Report 2026 highlights widening concerns over youth mental health, social isolation and the growing influence of digital life.

Heavy social media use contributes to a stark decline in well-being among young people, with the effects particularly worrying in teenage girls in English-speaking countries and Western Europe, according to the World Happiness Report 2026 published on Thursday.

FILE - People spend time outside after using the sauna of the public bath in Helsinki, March 15, 2025. (AP)

The annual report, published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford in partnership with Gallup and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, also found that Finland is the happiest land in the world for the ninth year in a row.

World Happiness Report 2026 (WHR)

World Happiness Report 2026 (WHR)

World Happiness Report 2026 (WHR)

Other Nordic countries such as Iceland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway ranked among the top 10 countries. Researchers attribute their consistent performance to: Strong welfare systems, equitable distribution of wealth, high life expectancy, social trust and low corruption, work-life balance and social security.

Happiness and social media

The report says that life satisfaction is highest at low rates of social media use and lower at higher rates of use, citing data from the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) covering seven internet activities for 15-year-old students in 47 countries.