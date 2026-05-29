ETV Bharat / bharat

Financial Institutions Report Over 10,000 Cases Of Fraud Involving Rs 48,000 Cr In Fy26: RBI Data

Mumbai: Banks and financial institutions, taken together, reported 10,114 fraud cases involving Rs 48,021 crore in 2025-26, against 23,722 cases involving Rs 32,803 crore in 2024-25, according to the annual report for the Reserve Bank released on Friday.

An assessment of bank group-wise fraud cases over the last three years indicates that although the number of frauds for public and private sectors banks has reduced, the amount involved has increased over the years, said the RBI Annual Report for 2025-26.

While the number of frauds was the highest under card/internet/digital payments category during 2023-24 and 2024-25, advances category accounted for the largest share in 2025-26.

In value terms, frauds were concentrated in the advances category across three years. Public sector banks (PSBs) reported a decline in the number of fraud cases in 2025-26 year-on-year, though the amount involved rose sharply to Rs 35,709 crore.

State-owned banks reported 5,418 fraud cases during 2025-26, lower than 6,916 cases in 2024-25 and 7,446 in 2023-24. The amount involved in such frauds at PSBs was Rs 23,617 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 8,092 crore in 2023-24.

According to the data on fraud cases, private sector banks also reported a fall in the number of fraud cases to 3,956 in 2025-26 from 14,024 in the preceding fiscal year and 23,965 in 2023-24.

The amount involved in frauds at private banks stood at Rs 11,399 crore in 2025-26 against Rs 8,927 crore in FY25 and Rs 2,667 crore in FY24. Foreign banks reported 210 fraud cases involving Rs 290 crore during 2025-26, compared with 1,447 cases involving Rs 181 crore in the preceding year.