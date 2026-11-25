ETV Bharat / bharat

Finance Ministry Imposes Restrictions On Media Entry Till Budget Announcement

New Delhi: The finance ministry has imposed restrictions on the entry of media persons into Kartavya Bhavan-1 till the Budget presentation.

The restrictions, effective from November 30, have been imposed in view of the commencement of the Union Budget preparation process, which is now gaining momentum, sources said.

Media persons will be allowed entry into Kartavya Bhavan 1 during this period only with specific permission from officers authorised for the purpose, they said. The authorities have asked the concerned officials to ensure strict compliance with the entry restrictions, sources said. The Union Budget for FY 2027-28 is scheduled to be presented on February 1.

It will be the fourth budget of the Modi 3.0 government and the 10th straight budget for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a rare distinction in Indian polity.

The Budget 2027-28 would be presented against the backdrop of global supply chain disruptions triggered by the ongoing West Asia crisis and moderation in global growth.