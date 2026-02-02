ETV Bharat / bharat

Sustaining 7-8 Pc Growth Govt's Top Priority: FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a group picture with youngsters during the Youth Dialogue on Budget 2026, in New Delhi on Sunday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Sustaining a 7-8 per cent economic growth is the government's top priority, as it will benefit all citizens and create more jobs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

In an interaction with college students from different regions of the country on Sunday, after the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27, Sitharaman said if economic growth is good, its fruits will reach all citizens.

"And that is why growth is the primary priority. Sustain it at that level, the world's fastest-growing economy, we need to be at that level of 7 per cent, 8 per cent growth. So everything that I do will have to be for sustaining that growth," the minister said. She said economic growth creates jobs, brings more people into the workforce and increases productivity.

Sitharaman further said employers are increasingly recognising the value women bring to the workforce due to their efficiency and precision. This is reflected in the rising number of women in semi-skilled roles. However, there remains concern about the limited representation of women in boardrooms, she said, adding that more women need to rise to leadership positions to influence decision-making and serve as role models for others.

While progress has been made, more needs to be done, she said. The minister informed the students that since the last budget, the government has consistently ensured policies, funding and support for the Orange Economy (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics sector).