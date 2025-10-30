ETV Bharat / bharat

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Embarks On 4-Day Official Visit To Bhutan

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday embarked on a four-day official visit to Bhutan to further strengthen the partnership with the neighbouring country. She is leading the Indian delegation from the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

The visit underscores India's enduring partnership with Bhutan, rooted in mutual respect, trust, and shared commitment to progress and prosperity in the region, the finance ministry said in a statement. The Finance Minister, on the first day of her official tour, will visit the historic Sangchen Choekhor Monastery, established in 1765 and home to over 100 monks engaged in advanced Buddhist studies, it said.

As part of the visit, Sitharaman will visit and observe several key projects being implemented with support of the Government of India, it said, adding that these include the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant Dam and Powerhouse, the Gyalsung Academy, the Sangchen Choekhor Monastery and Punakha Dzong.