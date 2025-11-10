ETV Bharat / bharat

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Chairs Pre-Budget Consultation Meeting With Leading Economists

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the second Pre-Budget Consultation meeting on Monday with representatives of various farmer associations and prominent agricultural economists in New Delhi.

The discussions were held as part of preparations for the General Budget 2026-27. The meeting was attended by Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran, besides other economists and senior officers from the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

“Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the second Pre-Budget Consultation meeting with representatives from Farmer Associations and Agriculture Economists ahead of the forthcoming General Budget 2026-27 in New Delhi, today,” Finance Ministry said in a post on X.

“The #PreBudget consultation meeting was also attended by Secretaries of @AgriGoI, and the Department of Economic Affairs @FinMinIndia,” the ministry added.