Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Chairs Pre-Budget Consultation Meeting With Leading Economists
The second Pre-Budget Consultation meeting was held with the leading economists as part of preparations for the General Budget 2026-27.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the second Pre-Budget Consultation meeting on Monday with representatives of various farmer associations and prominent agricultural economists in New Delhi.
The discussions were held as part of preparations for the General Budget 2026-27. The meeting was attended by Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran, besides other economists and senior officers from the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).
“Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the second Pre-Budget Consultation meeting with representatives from Farmer Associations and Agriculture Economists ahead of the forthcoming General Budget 2026-27 in New Delhi, today,” Finance Ministry said in a post on X.
“The #PreBudget consultation meeting was also attended by Secretaries of @AgriGoI, and the Department of Economic Affairs @FinMinIndia,” the ministry added.
As part of the ongoing pre-budget consultations, the government has been holding a series of meetings with industry representatives to gather inputs for the upcoming Union Budget. The discussions are centred on enhancing the ease of doing business and extending tax benefits to the last mile.
Late last month, senior officials from the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) met Revenue Secretary Arvind Srivastava to present the industry’s recommendations on direct and indirect tax policies. PHDCCI CEO and Secretary General, Dr Ranjit Mehta, said the discussions focused on both taxation and business facilitation.
