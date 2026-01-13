ETV Bharat / bharat

Final Phase Of Intensive Awareness Campaign Against Child Marriage To Focus On Strengthening Community Systems

New Delhi: The third and the final phase of the 100-day intensive awareness campaign against child marriage in India will focus on community-level activation through gram panchayats and municipal wards, said the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The third round of the campaign is scheduled to be held from February 1 to March 8 across the country. Currently, the second phase is underway, under which, faith-oriented awareness campaigns are being held in both temples and mosques, in addition to promoting sermons and discussions advocating against child marriage through faith leaders.

In the first phase, which was held from November 27 to December 31, various activities, including debates, essay competitions, interactive sessions, and pledge ceremonies, were conducted in universities, colleges and schools.

Despite being legally prohibited, child marriage continues to be a widespread social issue in India, affecting millions of young girls and boys. It subjects young girls to significant health risks, particularly from early pregnancies, increases their susceptibility to domestic violence, and sustains cycles of poverty and gender inequality.

In India, 23 percent of women aged 20–24 years were married before reaching the age of 18 (states National Family Health Survey-5, 2019–21), as per the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

A target has been set to make India child marriage-free by 2030. Thus, focus is on the 257 "high-burden" districts (where the rate of child marriage meets or exceeds the national average), identified through NFHS-V5 data.

Last month, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi had said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'New India: Child Marriage Free India' is not merely a commitment, but rather a part of our national heritage, as it will guarantee that India progresses swiftly towards Sustainable Development Goal 5 (Gender equality).

Activities Planned In Final Phase Of 100-Day Campaign

"Local self-governments will ensure sustained engagement and enforcement on the ground. The goal is to build a culture of zero tolerance towards child marriage within villages and urban communities," the Ministry of Women and Child Development stated.