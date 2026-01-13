Final Phase Of Intensive Awareness Campaign Against Child Marriage To Focus On Strengthening Community Systems
Published : January 13, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The third and the final phase of the 100-day intensive awareness campaign against child marriage in India will focus on community-level activation through gram panchayats and municipal wards, said the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
The third round of the campaign is scheduled to be held from February 1 to March 8 across the country. Currently, the second phase is underway, under which, faith-oriented awareness campaigns are being held in both temples and mosques, in addition to promoting sermons and discussions advocating against child marriage through faith leaders.
In the first phase, which was held from November 27 to December 31, various activities, including debates, essay competitions, interactive sessions, and pledge ceremonies, were conducted in universities, colleges and schools.
Despite being legally prohibited, child marriage continues to be a widespread social issue in India, affecting millions of young girls and boys. It subjects young girls to significant health risks, particularly from early pregnancies, increases their susceptibility to domestic violence, and sustains cycles of poverty and gender inequality.
In India, 23 percent of women aged 20–24 years were married before reaching the age of 18 (states National Family Health Survey-5, 2019–21), as per the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
A target has been set to make India child marriage-free by 2030. Thus, focus is on the 257 "high-burden" districts (where the rate of child marriage meets or exceeds the national average), identified through NFHS-V5 data.
Last month, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi had said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'New India: Child Marriage Free India' is not merely a commitment, but rather a part of our national heritage, as it will guarantee that India progresses swiftly towards Sustainable Development Goal 5 (Gender equality).
Activities Planned In Final Phase Of 100-Day Campaign
"Local self-governments will ensure sustained engagement and enforcement on the ground. The goal is to build a culture of zero tolerance towards child marriage within villages and urban communities," the Ministry of Women and Child Development stated.
The key activities include making child marriage prevention a standing agenda in gram sabha and ward committee meetings, facilitating gram sabha resolutions, declaring villages and wards as 'Child Marriage-Free', and training panchayat members, Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs), Child Protection Committees, ASHAS, ANMs, and police on early reporting and intervention, it said.
This apart, awareness rallies, wall paintings and 'nukkad-natak' (street play) will be organised, besides ensuring use of short films and local public meetings reinforcing the message of 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat'.
The progress reports, gram sabha resolutions, and campaign visuals would be uploaded on the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat portal.
Meanwhile, data shared by a network working on the child rights with ETV Bharat on Tuesday disclosed that it has prevented more than one lakh child marriages in last one year by working closely with district administrations, Child Marriage Prohibition Officers, panchayats, teachers, and state governments.
As per the data of Just Rights For Children (JRC), a network of over 250 organisations working for child protection, between April, 2023 and September 2025, a total of 3,97,849 child marriages were stopped across the country.
During the said period, the highest number of child marriages prevented/stopped were from Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam, it claimed.
Citing the child marriages which it prevented, a JRC official told ETV Bharat, "Each of these children carries the story of a tradition that had, for centuries, dangerously settled into acceptance and each carries a story of change. The rescues were not accidents but result of a quiet, persistent network working behind the scenes."
Sankar Mondal, a child rights activist said, "Our main objective must be to eliminate this social evil entirely. For achieving this the contribution of every individual is crucial. We must strive to make the nation free from child marriages."
