ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Grants Bail To Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt In Cheating Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt in a multi-crore rupee cheating case lodged in Rajasthan.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi also regularised the interim bail granted earlier to Bhatt's wife, Shwetambari Bhatt in the case. Shwetambari Bhatt was granted interim bail on February 13.

Earlier on January 31, the Rajasthan High Court had rejected their bail applications in the cheating case.

They were arrested in Mumbai and brought to Udaipur in December last year. While granting bail to both, the top court asked the parties to make efforts to arrive at an amicable solution through mediation.

Complainant Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF and Fertility Centre and a resident of Udaipur, has alleged in his complaint that Bhatt and his wife induced him to invest over Rs 30 crore in a biopic of his late wife, promising high returns.