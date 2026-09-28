ETV Bharat / bharat

Filling Fathers’ Shoes, Fulfilling Daughters’ Dreams: Himachal’s Una District Administration Helps Girls Stay On Course

Una: At 20, Suhani only knows she is the daughter of Manjeet Kumar. She has no memory of her father. She was only 55 days old when he died by suicide.

Lavneet Kumari, 23, remembers her father Satish Kumar. He used to call her Lavya and she would address him as Papa. He used to play with her, and she enjoyed spending time with him — however little it was. She was only eight when he died of a heart attack.

Riya was 10, Sanmeet Kaur 11, Arti 13, Lovepreet Kaur 14, Sakshi Sharma 14, Priya Sohal 17, Diya Verma 17, Kanika Sharma 17, Jyoti 18, Anjali 18, and Anita 21 when their fathers died. Compared to Suhani and Lavneet, they have more memories of their fathers, but not enough as they think they too lost their fathers soon enough. Various reasons such as cardiogenic shock, cardiac arrest, road accident and kidney failure snatched their Dear Daddies and Pyare Papas, leaving voids in their lives.

“No one can love the way he did, and no one can ever fill the void he left behind,” says Anita, 23. “Whenever I feel sad, I miss him deeply. I miss him the most when I see someone receiving a call from their father, because it reminds me that I will never receive such a call. I miss him badly when my brother performs the rituals that used to be my father’s responsibility.”

Filling the void is impossible, but filling the shoes? That is possible as far as education is concerned. Driven by this belief, Himachal Pradesh’s Una district administration stepped up to hold hands of these girls — 48 in all — to ensure their higher studies do not suffer.

“When you educate a woman, you educate a generation. When you empower a woman, you transform a society,” says Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal.

So, the district administration came up with Samarthya, one of its objectives being to empower women. Eligibility norms specify Rs 80,000 annual income and death/disability (40 per cent) of the father. Other conditions include furnishing of birth certificate of applicant, death certificate of father/ disability certificate of father, a copy of Aadhaar card, Himachali bonafide certificate of applicant issued by a competent authority, BPL (below poverty line) certificate/income certificate, certificate of existing educational qualification, certificate of admission to the institute, where the applied course is to be pursued, and a copy of the fee structure of the course, as specified by the institute.

Raj Kumari, senior assistant, Red Cross, Una branch, coordinates the implementation of this scheme. “We are spending around Rs 30 lakh on the education of girl students. Out of this, around Rs 19.50 lakh has come from the Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao funds. The rest is the corporate social responsibility component,” she says.

According to official records, Sakshi Sharma, daughter of Dinesh Kumar, has got the highest assistance of Rs 2 lakh to pursue MSc. The tuition fee has been deposited with Chitkara University in Punjab’s Rajpura in three instalments.

As for the lowest aid, Payal Sharma, daughter of Raman Kumar, has got a tuition fee of Rs 1,289 for BA third year.

Mothers Most Thankful

Merichika, 22, is in the seventh semester of BSc (nursing). Her father is alive but has been living with a disability (42 per cent) after he met with an accident on January 5, 2024. Her mother suffers from 85 per cent disability. “My father met with an accident, which resulted in a disability. He has been living with this ever since,” says Merichika. “My mother was a kho-kho player. When she was in 10th grade, she went to Bangalore to participate in a national-level kho-kho competition. During her turn to play, she developed a problem in her legs, which eventually resulted in the disability she is living with today.”

Merichika has got financial assistance of Rs 64,000. “I do not have words to express my gratitude to the administration for this help. For us, making ends meet has been quite a struggle,” says Merichika’s mother Parvesh Kumari, 49.

Diya Verma, 19, has got financial help of Rs 1,62,662 for her studies at Shoolini University. Her mother is a housewife and the source of their income is her grandmother’s pension, which is Rs 20,000 only. Her grandfather used to work with the electricity board at Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib. “I am very happy and thankful for this support. It has reduced our financial burden and helped my daughter continue her further studies,” says Radhika Verma, 42.