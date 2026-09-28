Filling Fathers’ Shoes, Fulfilling Daughters’ Dreams: Himachal’s Una District Administration Helps Girls Stay On Course
The administration has extended help to 48 female students facing financial insecurity; Rs 30 lakh has been budgeted for this purpose, reports Rajesh Chander Sharma.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Una: At 20, Suhani only knows she is the daughter of Manjeet Kumar. She has no memory of her father. She was only 55 days old when he died by suicide.
Lavneet Kumari, 23, remembers her father Satish Kumar. He used to call her Lavya and she would address him as Papa. He used to play with her, and she enjoyed spending time with him — however little it was. She was only eight when he died of a heart attack.
Riya was 10, Sanmeet Kaur 11, Arti 13, Lovepreet Kaur 14, Sakshi Sharma 14, Priya Sohal 17, Diya Verma 17, Kanika Sharma 17, Jyoti 18, Anjali 18, and Anita 21 when their fathers died. Compared to Suhani and Lavneet, they have more memories of their fathers, but not enough as they think they too lost their fathers soon enough. Various reasons such as cardiogenic shock, cardiac arrest, road accident and kidney failure snatched their Dear Daddies and Pyare Papas, leaving voids in their lives.
“No one can love the way he did, and no one can ever fill the void he left behind,” says Anita, 23. “Whenever I feel sad, I miss him deeply. I miss him the most when I see someone receiving a call from their father, because it reminds me that I will never receive such a call. I miss him badly when my brother performs the rituals that used to be my father’s responsibility.”
Filling the void is impossible, but filling the shoes? That is possible as far as education is concerned. Driven by this belief, Himachal Pradesh’s Una district administration stepped up to hold hands of these girls — 48 in all — to ensure their higher studies do not suffer.
“When you educate a woman, you educate a generation. When you empower a woman, you transform a society,” says Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal.
So, the district administration came up with Samarthya, one of its objectives being to empower women. Eligibility norms specify Rs 80,000 annual income and death/disability (40 per cent) of the father. Other conditions include furnishing of birth certificate of applicant, death certificate of father/ disability certificate of father, a copy of Aadhaar card, Himachali bonafide certificate of applicant issued by a competent authority, BPL (below poverty line) certificate/income certificate, certificate of existing educational qualification, certificate of admission to the institute, where the applied course is to be pursued, and a copy of the fee structure of the course, as specified by the institute.
Raj Kumari, senior assistant, Red Cross, Una branch, coordinates the implementation of this scheme. “We are spending around Rs 30 lakh on the education of girl students. Out of this, around Rs 19.50 lakh has come from the Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao funds. The rest is the corporate social responsibility component,” she says.
According to official records, Sakshi Sharma, daughter of Dinesh Kumar, has got the highest assistance of Rs 2 lakh to pursue MSc. The tuition fee has been deposited with Chitkara University in Punjab’s Rajpura in three instalments.
As for the lowest aid, Payal Sharma, daughter of Raman Kumar, has got a tuition fee of Rs 1,289 for BA third year.
Mothers Most Thankful
Merichika, 22, is in the seventh semester of BSc (nursing). Her father is alive but has been living with a disability (42 per cent) after he met with an accident on January 5, 2024. Her mother suffers from 85 per cent disability. “My father met with an accident, which resulted in a disability. He has been living with this ever since,” says Merichika. “My mother was a kho-kho player. When she was in 10th grade, she went to Bangalore to participate in a national-level kho-kho competition. During her turn to play, she developed a problem in her legs, which eventually resulted in the disability she is living with today.”
Merichika has got financial assistance of Rs 64,000. “I do not have words to express my gratitude to the administration for this help. For us, making ends meet has been quite a struggle,” says Merichika’s mother Parvesh Kumari, 49.
Diya Verma, 19, has got financial help of Rs 1,62,662 for her studies at Shoolini University. Her mother is a housewife and the source of their income is her grandmother’s pension, which is Rs 20,000 only. Her grandfather used to work with the electricity board at Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib. “I am very happy and thankful for this support. It has reduced our financial burden and helped my daughter continue her further studies,” says Radhika Verma, 42.
Seema Devi, 44, earns Rs 5,000-5,500 per month by doing work at others’ homes, and it is the only source of her income. “Priya has got Rs 1,30,000 for pursuing her course at DDM College of Pharmacy. I couldn’t have supported my daughter’s studies,” says Seema.
Anjana Devi, 46, is a homemaker and earns Rs 2,500 per month by selling milk of cattle she has at home. She is happy with the tuition fee of Rs 1,829 she got for her daughter Arti, 19, who studies at Govt College, Una.
Usha Devi is a housewife and runs her household by selling milk. She earns around Rs 3,000-4,000 per month. “Anjali got Rs 50,400 for studies at Bhatoli college. I am very happy for this help,” says Usha.
Sawarni Devi, 42, earns around Rs 50,000 annually by sewing clothes at home. She got Rs 18, 653 for the fee of her daughter Riya Saini, who is enrolled at Govt College, Una. “This amount has taken the load off my shoulders,” says Sawarni.
Cherishing Childhood Memories
Priya Sohal, 20, liked spending time with her father. “I enjoyed listening to his childhood memories the most. Main yeh karta tha, main woh karta tha (I used to do this and used to do that),” she says.
For Sanmeet Kaur, 22, “Making tea for Papa was one of the small things I enjoyed doing for him”. “We used to play badminton and cricket together, and those are some of my sweetest childhood memories with him,” she says.
She loved spending time with him during walks. “It was never really about the walk — it was about having him beside me,” she says. “He lovingly called me Gunnu. He taught me many things through his words, actions and the way he cared for our family. Even his scolding came from love and concern, and I understand its value much more now.”
Anjali, 25, remembers the way her father entered home in the evening every day. “He never used any nickname for me but when he came from work, he hugged me and called me 'mera sher put (my lion son)'. I enjoyed watching cricket matches with him,” she says. “I miss him always because when I achieve something, he is not there with me to share my achievements. In various family functions when my brother performs rituals in place of him, I miss him badly.”
Kanika Sharma, 20, remembers the last match she watched with her father. It was India and South Africa. She has forgotten the year, the month and the day when it was played. “But I remember my father used to call me Kannu,” she says.
Jyoti, 23, recalls, “He used to call me Jyotu”. “I once made a simple meal for my father, but never made tea for him,” she says.
“Sometimes he called me Diva, sometimes Bhindi, and at times by other names,” recollects Diya Verma, 19. “The last movie I watched with him was the Anil Kapoor-starrer Nayak. But my hero used to be my father.”
Their fathers, their heroes, are no longer with them. All the girls know now they have to take their fight to its logical conclusion: A dream future. “My dream in life is to become a successful and independent pharmacovigilance professional. I want to build a good career, support my family, and contribute to patient safety. I also want to make my mother proud and give her a better life,” says Sakshi Sharma, 23.
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