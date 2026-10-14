ETV Bharat / bharat

Filled And Fulfilled: Rajasthan’s Chhaparwara Dam To Get International Honour Today

Jaipur: The 132-year-old Chhaparwara Dam, located in the Dudu region of Rajasthan, is filled to capacity for the first time in nearly 29 years during the tenure of the Bhajan Lal government. Now it is set to bring international recognition to the state.

Due to its historical heritage, robust construction, and long-standing contribution to the agricultural sector, the Chhaparwara Dam has been selected for the prestigious 'World Heritage Irrigation Structure' (WHIS) ​​honour for 2026. This honour is conferred upon irrigation structures that have played a pivotal role in strengthening agriculture, water management, and the rural economy over a long period.

A delegation from Rajasthan will receive this award at a ceremony to be held in France on October 14. The significance of the Chhaparwara Dam extends beyond its historic age; it remains a primary source of irrigation water for farming in the surrounding rural areas.

According to Anil Thailor, executive engineer (Jaipur Division) of the Water Resources Department, the dam supplies irrigation water to approximately 50,000 “bighas” of agricultural land across 52 villages.

The dam's embankment stretches approximately 4.2 kilometres, and it has a water storage capacity of around 35 million cubic metres. The fact that this structure is still utilised for irrigation after so many years underscores its enduring utility and the robustness of Rajasthan's historic water management system. For local farmers, the dam is directly linked to agriculture, crop production, and their livelihoods.

The Chhaparwada Dam was constructed in 1894 during British rule. Despite the limited technical resources available at the time, the structure remains a remarkable example of engineering today. Its key features include a robust earthen embankment, an extensive catchment area, and a scientifically developed canal network.