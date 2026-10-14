Filled And Fulfilled: Rajasthan’s Chhaparwara Dam To Get International Honour Today
According to executive engineer (Jaipur Division) of the Water Resources Department, the dam supplies irrigation water to 50,000 ‘bighas’ of agricultural land across 52 villages.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Jaipur: The 132-year-old Chhaparwara Dam, located in the Dudu region of Rajasthan, is filled to capacity for the first time in nearly 29 years during the tenure of the Bhajan Lal government. Now it is set to bring international recognition to the state.
Due to its historical heritage, robust construction, and long-standing contribution to the agricultural sector, the Chhaparwara Dam has been selected for the prestigious 'World Heritage Irrigation Structure' (WHIS) honour for 2026. This honour is conferred upon irrigation structures that have played a pivotal role in strengthening agriculture, water management, and the rural economy over a long period.
A delegation from Rajasthan will receive this award at a ceremony to be held in France on October 14. The significance of the Chhaparwara Dam extends beyond its historic age; it remains a primary source of irrigation water for farming in the surrounding rural areas.
According to Anil Thailor, executive engineer (Jaipur Division) of the Water Resources Department, the dam supplies irrigation water to approximately 50,000 “bighas” of agricultural land across 52 villages.
The dam's embankment stretches approximately 4.2 kilometres, and it has a water storage capacity of around 35 million cubic metres. The fact that this structure is still utilised for irrigation after so many years underscores its enduring utility and the robustness of Rajasthan's historic water management system. For local farmers, the dam is directly linked to agriculture, crop production, and their livelihoods.
The Chhaparwada Dam was constructed in 1894 during British rule. Despite the limited technical resources available at the time, the structure remains a remarkable example of engineering today. Its key features include a robust earthen embankment, an extensive catchment area, and a scientifically developed canal network.
The dam was designed to facilitate both water storage and the supply of water to surrounding agricultural areas. While irrigation techniques and water management systems have evolved over time, the Chhaparwada Dam has retained its utility. As a result, it is considered significant not only for its historical importance but also for meeting contemporary agricultural needs.
Four historical irrigation structures from Rajasthan were contenders for this international honour. Apart from the Chhaparwada Dam, these included the Jaisamand, Rajsamand, and Todisagar dams. The selection process took into account the historical significance, contribution to irrigation, and role in water management of these structures.
A special event is being organised in France to honour the Chhaparwara Dam during the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) international conference and the 77th meeting of its Executive Council.
According to available information, the Rajasthan delegation is likely to include Abhay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department, and Chief Engineer Bhuvan Bhaskar Agarwal. Executive Engineer Anil Thailor is also expected to be part of the delegation.
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