'Filing For Media, We Know The Design Behind These Petitions': SC On Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's Plea
The CJI-led bench asked Congress MP's counsel to establish how his client's writ petition is maintainable and added, "don’t try to take left and right..."
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 12, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea by Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh against the grant of ex-post facto environmental clearances (EC).
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench observed that when the Supreme Court, in the Vanashakti review judgment, has approved the Union's office memorandums on ex-post facto ECs, how can a writ petition be filed?
During the brief hearing on the matter, the bench asked Congress MP’s counsel to establish how his client’s writ petition is maintainable and added, “don’t try to take left and right…”.
"Basically, we know the design behind these writ petitions. There was a judgment which has been set aside by the larger bench. Now, you are indirectly filing a review petition. You want to say through a writ petition that the judgment is wrong. Why don’t you say it directly?" the CJI told the counsel.
The counsel argued that the ex-post facto clearances are "wrong" and the cause of action only arose after the judgment, "so I could only file after the judgment."
"Therefore, can you challenge a judgment in a writ petition? When the judgment was delivered by this court, the government, in compliance with that judgment, issued notification…”, observed the bench.
The counsel said that the petitioner is also challenging the office memorandum issued in January 2026 as well, and he was invoking the extraordinary jurisdiction of the court to stop the practice of ex-post facto ECs.
The CJI told the lawyer he used to be ready for exemplary cost and added, "filing for just media…if you are aggrieved by the judgment, then you know your remedy. How can you seek review of a judgment through a writ petition?” Sensing that the bench is not keen to entertain the plea, the counsel urged the bench to allow him to withdraw the petition, which was allowed by the apex court.
In November last year, a three-judge bench of the apex court had recalled the earlier judgment delivered in May 2025, which restrained the Union from granting post-facto ECs.
Read More: