'Filing For Media, We Know The Design Behind These Petitions': SC On Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea by Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh against the grant of ex-post facto environmental clearances (EC).

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench observed that when the Supreme Court, in the Vanashakti review judgment, has approved the Union's office memorandums on ex-post facto ECs, how can a writ petition be filed?

During the brief hearing on the matter, the bench asked Congress MP’s counsel to establish how his client’s writ petition is maintainable and added, “don’t try to take left and right…”.

"Basically, we know the design behind these writ petitions. There was a judgment which has been set aside by the larger bench. Now, you are indirectly filing a review petition. You want to say through a writ petition that the judgment is wrong. Why don’t you say it directly?" the CJI told the counsel.

The counsel argued that the ex-post facto clearances are "wrong" and the cause of action only arose after the judgment, "so I could only file after the judgment."