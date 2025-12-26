ETV Bharat / bharat

File Property Details In Time Or Face Action: Centre Tells IAS Officers

New Delhi: The Centre has asked all Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to file their property details in time or face action including disciplinary proceedings and denial of promotion, according to an official communique. All IAS officers are required to submit the annual Immovable Property Return (IPR) by January 31 of the next year.

"Failure on part of the members of the service to comply with the requirements of the aforesaid provisions constitutes good and sufficient reason for, inter alia, institution of disciplinary proceedings against them," said the communique issued by the Ministry of Personnel.

Further, rules have been amended to make the timely filing of IPR mandatory for being considered for appointment to the next level of pay matrix, it said. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had introduced online filing of IPR in respect of IAS officers with effect from January, 2017 through the SPARROW module.