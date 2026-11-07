Fight Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Will Continue Until Impartial Election System Ensured: Abhijeet Dipke
Speaking at the CJP's 'Jantar Mantar at Kochi', Dipke said that the fight against Gyanesh Kumar was "absolutely essential".
Published : November 7, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Ernakulam: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday said that the fight against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will continue “until a free and fair electoral system is ensured in the country”.
Speaking at a protest titled 'Jantar Mantar at Kochi' in Kerala, Dipke asserted that elections conducted under the current Commission “cannot be trusted”.
"The fight against Gyanesh Kumar is absolutely essential, as elections held under his watch cannot be trusted. The electoral process is being subverted solely to favor a particular political party—a phenomenon for which we have already witnessed numerous examples," Dipke said. The CJP Founder noted the highest number of CJP members registered in Kerala.
People’s protest in Keralam against Gyanesh Kumar & SIR https://t.co/WHAMYXlj42— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) November 7, 2026
"I am confident that the youth of Kerala will turn out in large numbers today. Based on our records, I can state with certainty that the largest share of registered CJP members comes from Kerala," he added.
As part of the 'Jantar Mantar at Kochi' campaign, which demands the withdrawal of the SIR, the CJP organized a protest rally at Marine Drive, Kochi. Organizers stated that approximately 500 activists participated in the event. Led by actor Prakash Raj, the rally also included demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
State President of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the leftist student wing of the CPI (M), Chintha Jerome also took part in the rally. Participants carried national flags and raised slogans against the Chief Election Commissioner.
Following the rally, which concluded at Rajendra Maidan, Dipke is set to address a protest meeting held at the same venue.
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