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Fight Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Will Continue Until Impartial Election System Ensured: Abhijeet Dipke

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke (C) during the 'Jantar Mantar at Kochi' rally ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday said that the fight against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will continue “until a free and fair electoral system is ensured in the country”.

Speaking at a protest titled 'Jantar Mantar at Kochi' in Kerala, Dipke asserted that elections conducted under the current Commission “cannot be trusted”.

"The fight against Gyanesh Kumar is absolutely essential, as elections held under his watch cannot be trusted. The electoral process is being subverted solely to favor a particular political party—a phenomenon for which we have already witnessed numerous examples," Dipke said. The CJP Founder noted the highest number of CJP members registered in Kerala. "I am confident that the youth of Kerala will turn out in large numbers today. Based on our records, I can state with certainty that the largest share of registered CJP members comes from Kerala," he added.