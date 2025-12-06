Fifth Day Of Chaos: IndiGo Cancels Over 400 Flights From Four Major Airports
DGCA provided temporary on Friday by rolling back the night duty definition to 12 am to 5 am from 12 am to 6 am earlier.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 1:38 PM IST
Mumbai: Amid continued chaos, over 400 flights were cancelled at major airports by domestic carrier IndiGo on Saturday, a day after managing to temporarily secure major relaxations in the second phase of the court-mandated new flight duty and rest period norms for the cockpit crew, sources said.
Of these, 124 flights (63 departures and 61 arrivals) were cancelled at Bengaluru airport and 109 flights — 51 departures and 58 arrivals — at Mumbai airport, they said.
The number of cancellations at Delhi airport stood at 106, including 54 departures and 52 arrivals, the sources said, adding that 66 flights have been cancelled at Hyderabad airport.
On Friday, when IndiGo cancelled over 1,000 flights from across airports, CEO Pieter Elbers, after maintaining a stoic silence over the grave crisis for three days, apologised in a video message for the major inconvenience caused to passengers. In the one-way video communication, Elbers also said the airline was expecting fewer than 1,000 flights on Saturday.
On Friday, DGCA provided temporary relief to IndiGo, which is partially owned by Rahul Bhatia, by rolling back the night duty definition to 12 am to 5 am from 12 am to 6 am earlier, and allowing its pilots to do six night-landings from two earlier, besides other relaxations.
Meanwhile, the Airlines' Pilots Association (ALPA) India has taken a "strong" objection to the DGCA's "selective and unsafe" relief to IndiGo, saying that the relaxations have not just "destroyed regulatory parity but also placed millions of passengers at "heightened risk".
Following the meeting convened by the Ministry of Civil Aviation with ALPA India and other pilot associations on December 5, the ministry announced that it has decided to place the implementation of the revised FDTL CAR in abeyance. "ALPA India expresses its deep concern that this step directly contradicts the court's directions, which mandate the enforcement of fatigue-mitigation standards rooted in aviation science," the association said in a statement.
It stated that keeping the FDTL in abeyance not only undermines judicial authority but also heightens the risk to pilots and passengers by delaying essential fatigue protections. "We urge the (Civil Aviation) ministry and the regulator to uphold the court's order in both letter and spirit and to prioritise the safety of the pilots and travelling public above all commercial considerations," the statement said.
IndiGo was the first carrier to oppose the new FDTL norms for pilots following their introduction in January 2024, with an implementation timeline of March. It had been argued that the airlines require more time to put in place due to additional crew requirements.
The latest FDTL norms, which entail increased weekly rest periods to 48 hours, extended night hours, and limiting the number of night landings to only two, against six earlier, were also initially opposed by other domestic airlines, including Tata Group-owned Air India. But they were subsequently rolled out by the DGCA following the Delhi High Court's directives, albeit with a delay of over one year, in a phased manner, and with certain variations for airlines like IndiGo and Air India.
While the first phase of these FDTL norms came into force in July, the second phase, which reduced the number of night landings from six to two earlier, was implemented from November 1. The norms were originally to be put in place in March 2024.
42 Flights Were Cancelled From Pune
Pune Airport witnessed significant disruptions with 42 IndiGo flights cancelled on the fifth day of the operational challenges, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. According to authorities, 14 inbound and 28 outbound IndiGo flights were cancelled between Friday and Saturday midnight at the Pune airport, which operates within an Indian Air Force base. The 14 cancelled inbound flights included services from Indore, Delhi, Nagpur, Guwahati, Patna, Varanasi, Chennai and Chandigarh, while 28 outbound flights to various domestic destinations were also cancelled.
"We are monitoring the situation closely, and all teams, including ground-handling agencies and security staff, were fully deployed to ensure smooth operations," a senior airport official said.
Chennai Airport Sees 48 Cancellations
Passengers were in a dilemma as 48 flights were cancelled at Chennai airport on Saturday morning. Flight services were completely suspended by IndiGo from Friday afternoon. This included flights from various destinations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Kochi, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, Andaman and Coimbatore.
IndiGo flights started operating from Chennai on Saturday, with the first flight departing for Pune at 3 am. Following this, 10 flights departed for cities including Ahmedabad, Andaman, Guwahati, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Jaipur, and Kochi. The airlines announced that flights will operate gradually from Saturday.
Outrage at Hyderabad Airport
IndiGo cancelled 84 flights from Hyderabad Airport in a single day on Saturday without prior notice, leaving passengers fuming. Thousands of flyers faced severe difficulties after 155 flights were cancelled on Friday without prior notice. Out of these, 84 were scheduled to depart from Shamshabad, while 71 were scheduled to arrive here from other places.
Chaos prevailed at the airport since early morning, and passengers were outraged when the online flight status showed that the flight services were operating as usual. They also staged a sit-in. After the check-in was completed, they were very worried when it was announced that the services had been cancelled. They queued up at the IndiGo counters to withdraw cash and reschedule.
Some sat on the floor due to a lack of chairs. Those who had to go urgently tried to buy tickets from other airlines, and prices skyrocketed. Devotees to Sabarimala staged a protest on Friday morning after the Hyderabad-Kochi flight was cancelled for the fourth day.
Andhra Pradesh minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, who had arrived at the airport to travel from Shamshabad to Vijayawada, was informed. He immediately spoke to Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu on the phone and arranged a special flight. He went by road. On the other hand, those who were supposed to come to the Global Summit on December 8 and 9 due to the cancellations are making alternative arrangements.
IGI Airport Sees 235 Cancellations In 24 Hours
About 235 IndiGo flights were cancelled from Delhi's IGI Airport in the past 24 hours. On Friday, the airline announced that all domestic flights from Delhi would be cancelled until 11:59 pm due to operational challenges and tendered an apology for the inconvenience caused to flyers. The sudden cancellations left thousands of passengers stranded at the airport, creating panic across major airports.
Passenger Advisory issued at 10:15 Hours#DelhiAirport #PassengerAdvisory #DELAdvisory pic.twitter.com/jSLOf0Aifl— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 6, 2025
Passengers faced significant inconveniences, including ticket cancellations, hours of waiting, and a lack of information about alternative travel arrangements. Given the gravity of the situation, the DGCA has formed a high-level committee to investigate the matter and asked IndiGo to provide passengers with full refunds or alternative flights.
[With agency inputs]
Also Read