FIFA World Cup Broadcast: Madurai MP Su Venkatesan Urges Centre To Act Against ZEE5
Su said he lodged a formal complaint with the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs over what he termed as the arbitrary business practices of ZEE5.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Madurai Lok Sabha MP Su Venkatesan has urged the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs to initiate action against ZEE5 for exploiting consumers over the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
In his letter to the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Su. Venkatesan stated, "ZEE5 unilaterally altered its subscription terms regarding the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 just days before the tournament began (June 11). Halving the 'device limit' a feature previously available to subscribers infringes upon consumer rights".
He said, "I have lodged a formal complaint with the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs regarding such arbitrary business practices. The government must formulate appropriate guidelines to safeguard public rights. Additionally, the Consumer Protection Authority should immediately intervene in this matter and take necessary steps to protect the rights of customers."
In a post on X, the MP said, Unilateral change in subscription terms by #ZEE5 just days before the #FIFAWorldCup2026 is deeply concerning. Drastically reducing the 'Device Limit' for new subscribers compared to existing ones is an unfair trade practice that compromises consumer rights. I have formally written to the Hon’ble Minister for Consumer Affairs, Shri@JoshiPralhad, regarding these arbitrary practices. The government must establish clear guidelines to protect the rights of digital subscribers against such exploitation".
Amidst high expectations from fans, the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament kicked off with great fanfare on June 11 and is currently underway across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. With 48 teams participating a first in World Cup history anticipation among fans regarding which team will emerge as the champion has intensified.
Unilateral change in subscription terms by #ZEE5 just days before the #FIFAWorldCup2026 is deeply concerning.— Su Venkatesan MP (@SuVe4Madurai) June 14, 2026
Drastically reducing the 'Device Limit' for new subscribers compared to existing ones is an unfair trade practice that compromises consumer rights.
I have formally… pic.twitter.com/7qDRxRP0dK
Earlier, there had been a prolonged delay regarding the broadcasting rights for the tournament in India; however, all matches are now being broadcast live in the country. Zee Entertainment has acquired the broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches.
Consequently, fans are watching the tournament live on the newly launched 'Unite8 Sports' television channel and the ZEE5 app. Specifically, arrangements were made for fans wishing to watch the tournament via the ZEE5 app and website to do so live by paying a designated subscription fee.
Zee had also announced specific subscription plans for this service. Initially, it was announced that the Rs. 799 plan would allow fans to watch the match on three devices simultaneously, while the Rs. 1,699 plan would allow viewing on four devices at once. However, on June 11 the day the tournament began Zee company altered its subscription terms without prior notice. The revised terms restricted live viewing to just one device for the Rs. 799 plan and two devices for the Rs. 1,699 plan.
Furthermore, ZEE5 unilaterally reduced the device limits for existing subscribers who had already paid for their plans. Shocked by this move, subscribers took to social media to raise a barrage of questions. In response, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has written to the Central Government urging action against ZEE5 for unilaterally changing rules in a manner that misleads consumers.
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