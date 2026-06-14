ETV Bharat / bharat

FIFA World Cup Broadcast: Madurai MP Su Venkatesan Urges Centre To Act Against ZEE5

Hyderabad: Madurai Lok Sabha MP Su Venkatesan has urged the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs to initiate action against ZEE5 for exploiting consumers over the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

In his letter to the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Su. Venkatesan stated, "ZEE5 unilaterally altered its subscription terms regarding the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 just days before the tournament began (June 11). Halving the 'device limit' a feature previously available to subscribers infringes upon consumer rights".

He said, "I have lodged a formal complaint with the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs regarding such arbitrary business practices. The government must formulate appropriate guidelines to safeguard public rights. Additionally, the Consumer Protection Authority should immediately intervene in this matter and take necessary steps to protect the rights of customers."

In a post on X, the MP said, Unilateral change in subscription terms by #ZEE5 just days before the #FIFAWorldCup2026 is deeply concerning. Drastically reducing the 'Device Limit' for new subscribers compared to existing ones is an unfair trade practice that compromises consumer rights. I have formally written to the Hon’ble Minister for Consumer Affairs, Shri@JoshiPralhad, regarding these arbitrary practices. The government must establish clear guidelines to protect the rights of digital subscribers against such exploitation".

Amidst high expectations from fans, the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament kicked off with great fanfare on June 11 and is currently underway across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. With 48 teams participating a first in World Cup history anticipation among fans regarding which team will emerge as the champion has intensified.