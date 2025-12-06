ETV Bharat / bharat

FICCI Flags Off Anti-Smuggling Rally In National Capital

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari during the flagging-off ceremony of the FICCI CASCADE Auto Rally on awareness about the dangers of smuggling and counterfeiting, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: FICCI's annual anti-smuggling auto rally was launched in the capital on Saturday, with leaders present at the event saying citizens unintentionally strengthen anti-India forces by purchasing smuggled goods, a statement said.

The initiative by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE) saw more than 300 auto-rickshaws drive out from FICCI House here, aimed at raising awareness about the impact of smuggled and counterfeit goods on consumers and legitimate businesses, it said.

According to the statement, Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, during the flag-off, defined smuggling as a silent threat that fuels criminal networks and terrorism, and added that when citizens buy smuggled goods, they unintentionally strengthen forces that work against India's safety and stability. He urged consumers to avoid illegal goods and said that taking a conscious pledge to choose tax-paid products was essential to weakening networks involved in illicit trade.