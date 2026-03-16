ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt To Soon Come Out With Revamped Stand-Up India Scheme: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 16, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the government will soon come out with a modified Stand-Up India scheme to provide better benefits to SC/ST and women entrepreneurs looking to set up new projects. Launched in 2016, the Stand-Up India scheme aimed to empower Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and women entrepreneurs by facilitating bank loans for setting up new enterprises. The scheme expired on March 31, 2025.

Replying to a supplementary question in the Lok Sabha, the Minister said the modified scheme will incorporate lessons learnt in the implementation of the original Stand-Up India scheme.

"With studies done by Niti Aayog and others, this scheme is being redrafted, and soon the Cabinet will be given a proposal with which we will launch a new scheme to continue with this Stand-Up, which benefited SC/ST and women all over the country," Sitharaman said.

The scheme provided loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore at the lowest applicable rate of the bank for that category, with a repayment period of 7 years, with a maximum moratorium of up to 18 months.

On whether the government is planning to increase the loan amount, Sitharaman said, "We are looking at various options for the new scheme."

To another question, why only greenfield projects were being given loans under the Stand-Up India scheme, she said, there are several other loan options available to businesses through the PM Mudra scheme or SIDBI financing. Besides, there is the Startup India scheme, which is for innovative ideas and is largely restricted to urban areas.

Sitharaman also said four Special Lok Adalats have been planned for the year 2026 to dispose of pending cases before the DRTs and Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT).

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, she said among the pending cases before the debt recovery tribunals (DRTs) and DRATs, most are high-value cases, primarily those involving amounts of Rs 100 crore and above.