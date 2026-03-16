Govt To Soon Come Out With Revamped Stand-Up India Scheme: Sitharaman
The Stand-Up India scheme aimed to empower Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and women entrepreneurs by facilitating bank loans for setting up new enterprises.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the government will soon come out with a modified Stand-Up India scheme to provide better benefits to SC/ST and women entrepreneurs looking to set up new projects. Launched in 2016, the Stand-Up India scheme aimed to empower Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and women entrepreneurs by facilitating bank loans for setting up new enterprises. The scheme expired on March 31, 2025.
Replying to a supplementary question in the Lok Sabha, the Minister said the modified scheme will incorporate lessons learnt in the implementation of the original Stand-Up India scheme.
"With studies done by Niti Aayog and others, this scheme is being redrafted, and soon the Cabinet will be given a proposal with which we will launch a new scheme to continue with this Stand-Up, which benefited SC/ST and women all over the country," Sitharaman said.
The scheme provided loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore at the lowest applicable rate of the bank for that category, with a repayment period of 7 years, with a maximum moratorium of up to 18 months.
On whether the government is planning to increase the loan amount, Sitharaman said, "We are looking at various options for the new scheme."
To another question, why only greenfield projects were being given loans under the Stand-Up India scheme, she said, there are several other loan options available to businesses through the PM Mudra scheme or SIDBI financing. Besides, there is the Startup India scheme, which is for innovative ideas and is largely restricted to urban areas.
Sitharaman also said four Special Lok Adalats have been planned for the year 2026 to dispose of pending cases before the DRTs and Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT).
Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, she said among the pending cases before the debt recovery tribunals (DRTs) and DRATs, most are high-value cases, primarily those involving amounts of Rs 100 crore and above.
"If we look at the total amount involved in the pending cases before DRTs, nearly 71 per cent of the suit amount relates to these high-value cases," she said, adding the government has adopted a two-pronged strategy to address the pendency.
First, specific DRTs have been designated to hear only high-value cases, that is, cases involving Rs 100 crore and above.
Second, banks and financial institutions are being encouraged to dispose of cases through Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms, such as Lok Adalats and similar platforms.
As part of the steps taken to expedite the disposal of cases, the government, in consultation with NALSA (National Legal Services Authority of India), has been organising Special Lok Adalats specifically for DRT-related cases, she said.
"In addition to the National Lok Adalat, we have also been conducting Special Lok Adalats. In fact, two Special Lok Adalats were held in 2025, and these have proven to be very helpful. Four Special Lok Adalats are planned for the year 2026," Sitharaman said.
The minister said that through these measures, the government is making sure that case disposal happens faster.
"We are also continuously reviewing the situation to determine how best we can intervene meaningfully. Overall, steps are being taken to ensure that the pendency of cases is reduced," Sitharaman said.
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