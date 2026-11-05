Few Complaints In NEET Student Protest Violence Probe, SC Urges Victims To Speak Up
Advocates representing the petitioners said some material was already before the court, and that for specific violations, FIRs should have been registered, but weren't.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 5, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday noted the meagre response to a High-Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC), probing allegations of police excesses during the July student protests, observing that hardly any victims had approached the panel with complaints of rights violations or assault. Urging the counsel to motivate affected persons to come forward, the Apex court allowed the committee to examine videos and other materials submitted on behalf of the victims.
A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing a batch of petitions concerning police brutality in July during protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Bihar and other parts of the country, over alleged paper leaks of NEET and other examinations.
They were apprised of the action taken by the committee. Reading out the report's gist, the CJI said the committee held a sitting at its office on October 29, with publicity given through print and electronic media. The Apex court permitted the HPEC to examine materials submitted by petitioners on behalf of victims, including video clips.
During the hearing over police excesses, senior advocate N Hariharan, representing the petitioners, said, "Our petition concerns the brutalities allegedly committed during the protests."
He noted there is no departmental inquiry and no case registration regarding what had happened, which is the issue the court should consider prima facie, adding that there were physical assaults on women. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said 250 police officers were also injured.
The CJI noted that despite efforts made by the panel, only a few complaints were received on the designated portal, launched three weeks ago, and none by email, post or physical delivery. “Our first concern is that complainants should submit their complaints. A portal has been created. A dedicated email address has also been provided. The committee can then examine those complaints,” he observed.
The bench noted that only one complainant appeared before the committee and submitted an affidavit, and that some police personnel have also appeared before the committee. The bench said the committee will now commence examining the complaints and proceed towards fact-finding.
Justice Bagchi observed that the HPEC has flagged that whether online or through physical submissions, hardly any person has come forward, alleging violation of their rights, or physical assault, or violence by police authority. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, also representing the petitioners, said that is not correct. In the lead matter he has filed, the representation before the portal opened and was filed.
Advocate Vrinda Grover, also representing some petitioners, said some material is already before the court and can be shared with the committee, instead of every individual going to the committee. She stressed that the committee is looking at broad violations, which were already in the public domain.
She added that for specific violations, FIRs should be registered; but none is being. “Now, to ask the victim to go before the committee and make a representation, when the representation is not taking place through an actual criminal procedure channel. That material is before the court and can be shared with the committee, which can start examining that material,” said Grover.
“We request all of you to motivate the people to come forward… There appears to be a gap in reaching individuals, or getting documents or data to the committee at your end…,” the bench observed orally.
When Sankaranarayanan said they have submitted everything three times over, the bench said, “You are a petitioner who has made an endeavour to collect some documents and electronic material… These victims are not before the committee… In such situations, you should aid the committee. Say these are victims… We like the committee to issue summons.”
Sankaranarayanan said the committee should respond to them and tell them what they want. The bench said the committee says nobody has come before them. They also noted that the committee has forwarded an action taken report, dated October 31, which was opened in court.
“Complaints filed confidentially on the portal are accessible only to the chairperson and members. Complaints may also be filed anonymously without disclosing name, phone, address… There are separate windows and templates for affected protestors and affected police personnel… The report further indicated that there was hardly any response," said the bench.
"A press release was issued for print and electronic media on October 17, and a scroll was added to the portal from October 21, reiterating alternative modes of submission. Despite these efforts, very few complaints were received on the portal, and none by email, post or physical delivery….," the bench added, citing the committee's report.
The bench said since there is no requirement to disclose the complainant's name or identity, they have impressed upon the counsel of the parties to forward for examination all material in their possession, including copies of petitions or video clips, etc., to the committee.
Grover asked the court whether pellet guns were fired on protestors, who authorised it, where the ammunition was registered, and that for the committee to examine facts, these have to be provided by both sides. “This report shows they have not provided any material,” said Grover. The bench said, "It appears that the committee is first gathering material, and will formulate certain questions only thereafter."
The bench said materials/information forwarded by the counsel for the parties, or by the parties themselves, will also be examined by the committee. “The committee need not to wait indefinitely… Based upon whatever material has come, they can ask whosoever required to give their response. They should call for their response and submit their first report (on one issue)… Second interim report on a second issue, and one interim report on two issues. Now, the committee should start submitting the fact finding report…,” observed the bench.
The matter has been scheduled for further hearing in the first week of December.
Also Read:
- 'Listen To Them, Youngsters Need A Lot Of Advise And Counselling': SC On Student Protest Cases
- CRPF Begins Post-event Assessment Amid Scrutiny Over Pellet Gun Use During Delhi Student Protest
- Delhi Government Standing Council Gives Consent For Criminal Contempt Proceedings Against CJP Legal Head
- No Difference Between Arrest And Detention: SC Says 24-Hour Clock Starts When Liberty Is Curtailed