ETV Bharat / bharat

Few Complaints In NEET Student Protest Violence Probe, SC Urges Victims To Speak Up

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday noted the meagre response to a High-Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC), probing allegations of police excesses during the July student protests, observing that hardly any victims had approached the panel with complaints of rights violations or assault. Urging the counsel to motivate affected persons to come forward, the Apex court allowed the committee to examine videos and other materials submitted on behalf of the victims.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing a batch of petitions concerning police brutality in July during protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Bihar and other parts of the country, over alleged paper leaks of NEET and other examinations.

They were apprised of the action taken by the committee. Reading out the report's gist, the CJI said the committee held a sitting at its office on October 29, with publicity given through print and electronic media. The Apex court permitted the HPEC to examine materials submitted by petitioners on behalf of victims, including video clips.

During the hearing over police excesses, senior advocate N Hariharan, representing the petitioners, said, "Our petition concerns the brutalities allegedly committed during the protests."

He noted there is no departmental inquiry and no case registration regarding what had happened, which is the issue the court should consider prima facie, adding that there were physical assaults on women. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said 250 police officers were also injured.

The CJI noted that despite efforts made by the panel, only a few complaints were received on the designated portal, launched three weeks ago, and none by email, post or physical delivery. “Our first concern is that complainants should submit their complaints. A portal has been created. A dedicated email address has also been provided. The committee can then examine those complaints,” he observed.

The bench noted that only one complainant appeared before the committee and submitted an affidavit, and that some police personnel have also appeared before the committee. The bench said the committee will now commence examining the complaints and proceed towards fact-finding.

Justice Bagchi observed that the HPEC has flagged that whether online or through physical submissions, hardly any person has come forward, alleging violation of their rights, or physical assault, or violence by police authority. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, also representing the petitioners, said that is not correct. In the lead matter he has filed, the representation before the portal opened and was filed.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, also representing some petitioners, said some material is already before the court and can be shared with the committee, instead of every individual going to the committee. She stressed that the committee is looking at broad violations, which were already in the public domain.

She added that for specific violations, FIRs should be registered; but none is being. “Now, to ask the victim to go before the committee and make a representation, when the representation is not taking place through an actual criminal procedure channel. That material is before the court and can be shared with the committee, which can start examining that material,” said Grover.