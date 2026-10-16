ETV Bharat / bharat

Festive Airfares Soar Despite Centre’s Assurance To SC; Delhi–Darbhanga Tickets Cross Rs 35,000

New Delhi : Despite the Centre assuring the Supreme Court that rules to regulate airfares have been finalised and will be published within two weeks, airfares on select festive routes remain steep, with fares from Delhi to Darbhanga crossing Rs 35,000 and a Delhi–Patna ticket listed at nearly Rs 25,000 on SpiceJet.

The elevated fares come amid concerns over sharp price fluctuations during periods of high travel demand, including festive travel to Bihar and the Diwali rush to Hyderabad. The fare listings indicate significant price differences across routes and flights, even as the government moves towards introducing a regulatory framework for the aviation sector.

According to the available fare listings, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Darbhanga was priced at Rs 35,071, departing at 9 am with a journey time of five hours and 25 minutes, with one stop. Another IndiGo option on the same route was listed at Rs 34,384 for a 6.30 am departure, while a 2.20 am flight was priced at Rs 33,737. A SpiceJet service, with a journey time of 27 hours and 10 minutes, was listed at Rs 33,728.

On the Delhi–Patna route, a SpiceJet flight, SG-608, was listed at Rs 24,817. Other options included IndiGo flights priced at Rs 16,191 for departures at 6.20 am and 7.40 pm, while an Air India flight departing at 7.50 pm was listed at Rs 16,328.

Fares on the Delhi–Hyderabad route were comparatively lower but still varied across available listings. IndiGo flights were priced at Rs 11,339 for a 6.30 am departure and Rs 11,726 for a 2.40 pm departure, while an Akasa Air flight leaving at 8.35 pm was listed at Rs 11,761. Other Delhi–Hyderabad listings showed IndiGo fares of Rs 13,281 and an Air India fare of Rs ₹13,647.

The listings also showed fares of Rs 13,887 for an Air India Express flight from Navi Mumbai to Bengaluru. Flights from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Bengaluru were listed at Rs 15,777 on IndiGo, Rs 15,778 on Air India Express and Rs 17,145 on Air India.

The fare listings come as the Centre informed the Supreme Court that rules under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, have been finalised and have received administrative approval. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, R Mahadevan and Aparesh Kumar Singh that the rules would be published within two weeks.

The court directed the Centre to place the published rules before it at the next hearing, scheduled for November 16. The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by social activist S L Laxminarayanan seeking an independent aviation regulator and safeguards to ensure transparency in airline pricing to protect passengers from unpredictable increases in fares and ancillary charges.