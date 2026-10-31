ETV Bharat / bharat

Festive Airfare Shock: Darbhanga-Delhi Ticket At Rs 23,650, Gaya-Delhi At Rs 17,495



ETV Bharat reviewed airfares listed on travel booking platform EaseMyTrip at 7 pm on Saturday. It showed that a one-way, non-stop IndiGo flight from Gaya to Delhi on November 17 was priced at Rs 17,495 for a journey of one hour and 50 minutes. The same listing showed fares of Rs 14,012 for November 16 and Rs 7,878 for November 15, highlighting a sharp variation in ticket prices across dates.



The fares were considerably higher on some other routes connecting Bihar with the national capital. A one-way SpiceJet flight from Darbhanga to Delhi on November 17 was listed at Rs 23,650 for a non-stop journey of two hours and 20 minutes. An alternative IndiGo flight with one stop was priced at Rs 26,671.



The Gaya-Patna route also reflected the high cost of travelling during the festive period. An Air India flight listed for November 12, connecting Gaya to Patna with one stop, was priced at Rs 26,093 for a journey of 22 hours and 20 minutes. Another option on the same route was listed at Rs 26,229 for a journey of five hours and 50 minutes.

Gaya to Delhi airfare (ETV Bharat)

The listings underline how passengers may have to pay a substantial premium depending on their travel date, route and flight availability. However, these are individual fares displayed on the booking platform and may change with availability, booking time and fare conditions.



The festive rush comes as migrant workers, students and professionals living in cities outside Bihar prepare to return home for Diwali and Chhath Puja, one of the most widely celebrated festivals in the state. For many families, travelling home during this period is a priority, leaving passengers with limited flexibility to postpone their journeys.



Travellers from cities such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru could also face higher fares on Bihar-bound routes as demand increases during the festive season. Passengers who cannot secure affordable train tickets may have to consider air travel despite the additional expense.



Demand-supply dynamics, but fares cannot be unreasonable: Expert



Aviation expert Ajay Jasra told ETV Bharat that higher fares during peak travel periods are a consequence of the airline industry's demand-and-supply model, but warned that this should not give airlines unrestricted freedom to charge unreasonable prices.



"The airline business operates on the basic principle of demand and supply. Airlines receive no financial support when they operate half-empty aircraft during the lean season and have to absorb those losses themselves. Therefore, it is only fair that they benefit from higher demand during the festive season. However, this cannot translate into a free hand to charge exorbitant and unreasonable fares," Jasra said.



He added that while airlines should retain commercial freedom to determine ticket prices, they must also consider the interests of passengers, particularly during festivals when travel is often difficult to avoid.

Gaya to Patna airfare (ETV Bharat)

"While airlines must have the commercial freedom to price their services, that freedom also comes with a responsibility towards passengers. There has to be a reasonable balance between market economics and consumer interest, particularly during festivals when air travel is often a necessity rather than a choice," he said. Jasra called for oversight to ensure that dynamic pricing does not become a means of exploiting passengers during periods of unusually high demand.