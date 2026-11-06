ETV Bharat / bharat

Festival Preparations Of Railways: Confirmed Tickets, 6,200 Special Trips, 'Train-on-demand'

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has made extensive preparations for the millions of passengers travelling from the national capital, Delhi, and the entire NCR region to their home states for the festivals of Diwali and Chhath.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, said the Railways is ensuring confirmed tickets and a smooth travel experience for passengers.

Additionally, strict surveillance is being maintained at railway stations using modern, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based security systems.

During the festive season, daily passenger footfall increases from the usual 8 lakh to between 10 and 11 lakh. To provide relief from the growing waiting lists on regular trains, the Railways has taken several measures. Northern Railway alone is operating 6,200 special train trips this festive season — an increase of approximately 35 per cent compared to last year (4,600 trips).

Trains bound for South and Central India are operating from the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station (ETV Bharat)

Extra coaches have been added to about 25 major regular train services to increase their total capacity.

If there is a sudden surge in passenger demand on any specific route, a 'train-on-demand' will be prepared and placed on the platform within 10 to 15 minutes of the announcement.

Station-wise Distribution

To reduce crowding at New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations, trains have been distributed across different stations. Trains bound for South and Central India are operating from the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. Trains bound for Rajasthan and Gujarat are departing from Delhi Sarai Rohilla, New Delhi, Old Delhi, Shahdara, and Kishanganj. Trains heading toward Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Bengal are operating from Old Delhi and Anand Vihar Terminal.

Several new infrastructural changes have been implemented to ensure the smooth movement of passengers and to prevent overcrowding or stampede-like situations on the platforms. Permanent/semi-permanent holding sheds have been set up at New Delhi Railway Station (near Platform 16, on the Ajmeri Gate side) and at Anand Vihar Terminal. Ticket verification and baggage scanning for passengers are being conducted within these holding areas before they proceed to the platforms.