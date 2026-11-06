Festival Preparations Of Railways: Confirmed Tickets, 6,200 Special Trips, 'Train-on-demand'
CPRO of Northern Railway says strict surveillance is being maintained at railway stations using modern, Artificial Intelligence-based security systems.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Railways has made extensive preparations for the millions of passengers travelling from the national capital, Delhi, and the entire NCR region to their home states for the festivals of Diwali and Chhath.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, said the Railways is ensuring confirmed tickets and a smooth travel experience for passengers.
Additionally, strict surveillance is being maintained at railway stations using modern, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based security systems.
During the festive season, daily passenger footfall increases from the usual 8 lakh to between 10 and 11 lakh. To provide relief from the growing waiting lists on regular trains, the Railways has taken several measures. Northern Railway alone is operating 6,200 special train trips this festive season — an increase of approximately 35 per cent compared to last year (4,600 trips).
Extra coaches have been added to about 25 major regular train services to increase their total capacity.
If there is a sudden surge in passenger demand on any specific route, a 'train-on-demand' will be prepared and placed on the platform within 10 to 15 minutes of the announcement.
Station-wise Distribution
To reduce crowding at New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations, trains have been distributed across different stations. Trains bound for South and Central India are operating from the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. Trains bound for Rajasthan and Gujarat are departing from Delhi Sarai Rohilla, New Delhi, Old Delhi, Shahdara, and Kishanganj. Trains heading toward Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Bengal are operating from Old Delhi and Anand Vihar Terminal.
Several new infrastructural changes have been implemented to ensure the smooth movement of passengers and to prevent overcrowding or stampede-like situations on the platforms. Permanent/semi-permanent holding sheds have been set up at New Delhi Railway Station (near Platform 16, on the Ajmeri Gate side) and at Anand Vihar Terminal. Ticket verification and baggage scanning for passengers are being conducted within these holding areas before they proceed to the platforms.
Most special trains bound for the eastern region are operating from Platform 16 at New Delhi Railway Station. Being located at ground level, this platform allows passengers direct access without the need to use stairs, lifts, or escalators.
1,300 RPF Personnel, AI-enabled CCTV Cameras
Upadhyay said that Northern Railway has bolstered security by combining the physical deployment of security forces with advanced technology. More than 1,300 extra RPF personnel have been deployed within the Delhi Railway Division alone, with an increased number of female RPF staff to ensure the safety of women passengers.
AI-enabled cameras installed at major stations, including New Delhi, provide a real-time live headcount of people present in any given area or on any platform. If the crowd in any area exceeds a set limit, the control room receives an immediate alert.
CCTV cameras are equipped with 'Face Recognition System' (FRS) technology. If the face of a suspicious individual or someone with a criminal record matches the database, the security system is alerted instantly. If a child, an elderly person, or any passenger gets separated from their group, AI-enabled cameras can scan through all CCTV footage in seconds — using details like clothing colour or belongings — to pinpoint the individual's exact location.
The RPF control room and a dedicated 'war room' for railway officials monitor live CCTV feeds around the clock, ensuring rapid response in the event of any emergency.
Upadhyay has urged passengers to follow these safety rules and guidelines during their journey: Avoid travelling with items such as firecrackers, gas cylinders, petrochemicals, or any explosive substances; arrive at the station with some extra time to spare, keeping in mind the segregation measures and thorough security checks in place at entry and exit points; and please do not litter within the station premises, on platforms, or inside trains.
Also Read: