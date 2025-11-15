‘Festival Of Trade, Tradition And Transformation’ : IITF 2025 Kicks Off In New Delhi
Published : November 15, 2025 at 10:12 AM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasad, launched the 44th edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said, “India’s growing global profile is supported by strong economic fundamentals, steady policy reforms, and expanding international partnerships, which have strengthened the country’s role in global trade and investment.”
The minister highlighted the potential of aspirational India as an emerging global economic power. Prasada said that such events play an important role in strengthening India’s path toward self-reliance. Inspired by the ‘Viksit Bharat at 2047’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and centred around the theme “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, the event showcases a technologically advanced, economically resilient nation, he added.
The fair is organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO)from November 14 to 27 with the aim of creating B2B and B2C ties between artisans, multinational corporations, start-ups, MSMEs, defence innovators, and the government.
Nitin Kumar Yadav, Chairman and Managing Director, ITPO, outlined the key features of IITF 2025. He noted that the fair continues to serve as a platform for business collaboration, technology exchange, and investment opportunities.
With over 3,500 participants from India and abroad, this edition features 31 States and Union Territories, including Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh as Partner States, and Jharkhand as the Focus State.
Eleven countries — China, Thailand, the UAE, Malaysia, Sweden, Turkey, Iran, South Korea, Egypt, Lebanon, the Republic of Tunisia, and the Tibetan Chamber of Commerce — are participating in the International Pavilion.
The fair has received participation from government departments, PSUs, MSMEs, startups, and international exhibitors, underscoring IITF’s role as a meeting point for trade, technology, and cultural exchange.
Exhibitors from SARAS, Jute Manufacturers Development Council, MSMEs, handlooms, handicrafts, Coir Board, and Khadi and Village Industries are also showcasing products from traditional sectors.
Focus State of IITF 2025: Jharkhand
The pavilion of Jharkhand, the focus state for IITF 2025, was inaugurated by Urban Development and Tourism Minister Sudibya Kumar in the presence of senior officials. The pavilion showcases tribal art, textiles, forest produce, and industrial achievements, celebrating 25 years of the state’s foundation. Displays of Lord Birsa Munda and Sidho-Kanhu add cultural significance, while exhibits highlight the state’s unique offerings.
Rajasthan’s pavilion, inaugurated by Principal Secretary (Industries) Alok Gupta, highlights the state’s cultural richness and industrial diversity. Over a thousand square metres, the pavilion features crafts, cuisine, tourism, Khadi products, and live demonstrations by artisans. A special Rajasthan–Assam integration zone celebrates cultural exchange. Rajasthan Day will be marked on November 18 with cultural performances.
The Bihar Pavilion was inaugurated by Resident Commissioner Kundan Kumar and Industries Secretary B. Kartikey Dhanji. Designed by the Upendra Maharathi Crafts Research Institute, it features Mithila, Tikuli, and Manjusha paintings, Bhagalpur silk, and an exhibition of iconic Yakshini and Buddha sculptures. Stalls by Jeevika Didi, Khadi, and handicraft cooperatives showcase Bihar’s traditional artistry, while the food court draws crowds with authentic Bihari cuisine.
Principal Resident Commissioner Ajay Kumar Yadav inaugurated the Himachal Pradesh Pavilion at the fair. The pavilion houses 16 stalls featuring handloom shawls, wooden crafts, horticulture products, and local specialities promoted by the State Handloom Corporation. Himachal aims to highlight its heritage crafts and agro-produce to national and international buyers through this platform.
With 2,750 exhibitors and 343 stalls under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, the Uttar Pradesh pavilion is one of the largest this year, highlighting the state’s ambition to emerge as a major global trade hub. The pavilion also features more than 150 young startups and women-led enterprises, hosting networking sessions, investor meets and live demonstrations. Zoya Khan, a woman entrepreneur from Lucknow showcasing Chikankari, said, “For small women-led units like ours, a stall here is life-changing. We meet exporters directly. One order can support 20 families back home.”
In a distinctive display, the Department of Defence Production (DDP) has set up a dedicated pavilion highlighting India's progress in self-reliant defence manufacturing. All 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and several iDEX startups are showcasing innovations in land systems, naval platforms, aerospace technologies, emerging technology and AI applications
Kashmir’s Artisans Steal the Spotlight
Among this year’s most anticipated delegations are 35 artisans and weavers from Kashmir, selected through a draw of lots for the fair. Their arrival marks a significant push toward direct marketing linkages, enabling them to showcase exquisite, globally recognised craft traditions.
The Kashmir stalls feature a treasure trove of GI-tagged crafts, including Pashmina & Kani shawls, Sozni & Crewel embroidery, Hand-knotted silk carpets, Walnut wood carvings, and Papier-mâché artefacts.
“This is a golden opportunity for our artisans to connect directly with domestic and international buyers,” a Handicrafts & Handlooms Department spokesman told ETV Bharat. “IITF 2025 will not only elevate Kashmir’s rich craft heritage globally but ensure that the craftsmen retain the full value of their labour.”
Abdul Rahman, a walnut wood artisan from Budgam, said, “We work for months on a single carved piece. Buyers in cities rarely know the effort behind it. Here, for the first time, they hear our stories, see our process, and value our art.” Shazia Mir, a Pashmina weaver from Srinagar, added, “Direct sales change everything for us. Middlemen take away most of our earnings. At IITF, the price we receive is the price we deserve.”
A papier-mâché craftsman from Anantnag, Bilal Ahmed, said, “Visitors ask about colours, motifs, traditions, it feels like our culture is being celebrated. This recognition motivates us to continue our craft.”
