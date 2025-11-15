ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Festival Of Trade, Tradition And Transformation’ : IITF 2025 Kicks Off In New Delhi

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasad, launched the 44th edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “India’s growing global profile is supported by strong economic fundamentals, steady policy reforms, and expanding international partnerships, which have strengthened the country’s role in global trade and investment.”

The minister highlighted the potential of aspirational India as an emerging global economic power. Prasada said that such events play an important role in strengthening India’s path toward self-reliance. Inspired by the ‘Viksit Bharat at 2047’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and centred around the theme “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, the event showcases a technologically advanced, economically resilient nation, he added.

Glimpses from India International Trade Fair inauguration (ETV Bharat)

The fair is organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO)from November 14 to 27 with the aim of creating B2B and B2C ties between artisans, multinational corporations, start-ups, MSMEs, defence innovators, and the government.

Nitin Kumar Yadav, Chairman and Managing Director, ITPO, outlined the key features of IITF 2025. He noted that the fair continues to serve as a platform for business collaboration, technology exchange, and investment opportunities.

With over 3,500 participants from India and abroad, this edition features 31 States and Union Territories, including Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh as Partner States, and Jharkhand as the Focus State.

Eleven countries — China, Thailand, the UAE, Malaysia, Sweden, Turkey, Iran, South Korea, Egypt, Lebanon, the Republic of Tunisia, and the Tibetan Chamber of Commerce — are participating in the International Pavilion.

The fair has received participation from government departments, PSUs, MSMEs, startups, and international exhibitors, underscoring IITF’s role as a meeting point for trade, technology, and cultural exchange.

Exhibitors from SARAS, Jute Manufacturers Development Council, MSMEs, handlooms, handicrafts, Coir Board, and Khadi and Village Industries are also showcasing products from traditional sectors.

Focus State of IITF 2025: Jharkhand