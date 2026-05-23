Kerala: Festival Elephant Runs Amok In Thrissur city, Damages Vehicles And Houses
Tusker named Shivam Lakshmi Ayyappan, became aggressive amid loud noise and commotion near Chembukavu Town Hall and began charging through busy roads and residential neighbourhoods.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Thrissur: Panic gripped parts of Thrissur city on Saturday morning after a captive elephant brought for a temple festival ran amok for nearly two kilometres, damaging vehicles, compound walls, gates, and property in residential areas before being brought under control by elephant handlers and forest officials.
The elephant, identified as Shivam Lakshmi Ayyappan from Kollam, turned violent around 9.15 AM near Chembukkavu Town Hall while being taken back after a routine bath. According to eyewitnesses, the elephant suddenly became aggressive amid loud noise and commotion in the area and began charging through busy roads and residential neighbourhoods.
During the rampage, the elephant damaged several parked cars, autorickshaws, motorcycles, compound walls, gates, and tin-sheet structures. It also attacked the Chembukkavu post office premises. The animal eventually entered the Gandhinagar housing colony in Cherur, where residents were left terrified as it moved through narrow lanes for nearly two hours.
Authorities said the elephant caused extensive property damage, though no fatalities or serious injuries were reported. A woman identified as Sangeetha and a child travelling in a car attacked by the elephant escaped without major injuries.
Police, forest officials, elephant squad members, and local authorities rushed to the spot soon after the incident. After prolonged efforts, the elephant was restrained by chaining its legs and calming it down. Officials said the animal is currently under control and remains under close observation.
Forest Minister Shibu Baby John directed the District Collector, Chief Conservator of Forests, and other senior officials to intervene immediately and oversee rescue and control operations. A special elephant squad under the Forest Department was also deployed at the site.
Thrissur Mayor Naji Justin said emergency facilities, including ambulances, had been arranged and the situation was now under control.
Local resident Mahesh Chembukkavu told the media that the elephant initially appeared calm and became agitated only after crowds gathered and noise levels increased. He also noted that the animal sustained injuries after scraping against tin sheets and other structures while running through the city.
Officials said the elephant had no known previous history of violent behaviour. A detailed assessment of the damage caused during the incident is currently underway.
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