ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala: Festival Elephant Runs Amok In Thrissur city, Damages Vehicles And Houses

Thrissur: Panic gripped parts of Thrissur city on Saturday morning after a captive elephant brought for a temple festival ran amok for nearly two kilometres, damaging vehicles, compound walls, gates, and property in residential areas before being brought under control by elephant handlers and forest officials.

The elephant, identified as Shivam Lakshmi Ayyappan from Kollam, turned violent around 9.15 AM near Chembukkavu Town Hall while being taken back after a routine bath. According to eyewitnesses, the elephant suddenly became aggressive amid loud noise and commotion in the area and began charging through busy roads and residential neighbourhoods.

During the rampage, the elephant damaged several parked cars, autorickshaws, motorcycles, compound walls, gates, and tin-sheet structures. It also attacked the Chembukkavu post office premises. The animal eventually entered the Gandhinagar housing colony in Cherur, where residents were left terrified as it moved through narrow lanes for nearly two hours.

Authorities said the elephant caused extensive property damage, though no fatalities or serious injuries were reported. A woman identified as Sangeetha and a child travelling in a car attacked by the elephant escaped without major injuries.

Police, forest officials, elephant squad members, and local authorities rushed to the spot soon after the incident. After prolonged efforts, the elephant was restrained by chaining its legs and calming it down. Officials said the animal is currently under control and remains under close observation.