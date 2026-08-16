ETV Bharat / bharat

2 Injured As Passenger's Pistol 'Accidentally' Goes Off During Screening At Varanasi Airport

The accidental discharge caused a commotion at the airport for some time. ( ETV Bharat )

Varanasi: A female security staff member and another individual were injured when a gun allegedly went off 'accidentally' at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at Babatpur on Sunday morning. Both the victims were hospitalised.

Security personnel detained the passenger involved. The accidental discharge caused a commotion at the airport for some time.

According to a press release issued by Neetu Kadyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Gomti Zone, the incident occurred around 9:30 am on Sunday, August 16, 2026. Kamlesh Rai, a resident of Azamgarh district, had arrived at the airport with his wife to travel from Varanasi to Mumbai on Air India Express flight IX1810.

The passenger was carrying a licensed pistol. During the security check, the pistol discharged accidentally while the weapon and its ammunition were being inspected. The bullet struck the leg of the female security staff member conducting the check and the thumb of another person standing nearby, injuring both.