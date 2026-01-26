ETV Bharat / bharat

Female Forest Officer Confronts Maharashtra Minister For Omitting Babasaheb BR Ambedkar In Republic Day Speech

"The minister did not take Babasaheb's name. They are trying to eliminate the very person who created the Constitution," the woman officer alleged. “Not mentioning Dr. Babasaheb's name is a huge mistake by the Guardian Minister. He should admit his mistake. It's alright even if I get suspended. I will do manual labour. But I will not let Babasaheb's identity be erased. I will not do anything that undermines Babasaheb,” Madhavi is seen telling officers at the Republic Day venue.

A video of Madhavi's argument with fellow officers at the event is being widely shared on social media. The one-minute odd video shows Madhavi questioning why the minister had skipped Babasaheb's name on Republic Day.

It created a chaotic situation for some time. Madhavi was calmed down by her fellow officers deployed at the event and later detained by the police before being released.

The incident occurred at the Police Parade Ground in Nashik where the main Republic Day event was underway. It is understood that Forest officer Madhavi Jadhav strongly objected to Minister Girish Mahajan and the female anchor at the main Republic Day event for not mentioning Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar during the program. Madhavi asked why the minister mentioned personalities “unrelated” to the event while omitting Babasaheb, who symbolises the constitution and Republic Day.

Nashik: As India celebrated the 77th Republic Day on Monday January 26, a bold woman forest officer in Maharashtra confronted Minister Girish Mahajan for skipping in his customary address Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the very father of the Constitution, the adoption of which commemorates the day.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Madhavi said that after the minister skipped Babasaheb in his speech, she went to the stage as per protocol while the minister was distributing prizes. “He did not mention Babasaheb's name or pay him respects. I told this to the female anchor. I told her I wanted to speak to the minister. I was told to speak after he left. Since he was under Z-security, he didn't have a single second to spare,” she said.

“I also wanted to tell him not to cut down the trees in Tapovan. I wanted to make that request. I did not push or shove the woman. The woman herself did not mention Babasaheb's name even once during the entire program. This was all scripted. There was no tribute, slogans, or even a mention of Babasaheb's memory. This clearly shows sheer casteism,” Madhavi alleged.

“Every year I listen to everyone's speeches. He (Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan) had taken everyone's names. But, he didn't even pay respects to Babasaheb. Just like H2O means water, similarly, Constitution means Dr. Babasaheb and Babasaheb means the Constitution. We cannot forget this equation. Today, I am an educated woman, and I am working only because of the Constitution. Millions of women in the country are employed because of the Constitution."

As the angry officer was calmed down by female police officers, Madhavi said, “...Madam, you too exist because of the Constitution. The Guardian Minister also exists because of the Constitution. No caste discrimination has been done. Equality has been established. Names of those who are not responsible for democracy have been mentioned. But, the name of the person who is the architect of Republic Day was not mentioned."

Forest Madhavi Jadhav )L)objects to Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan skipping Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in Republic Day address (ETV Bharat)

The Forest Officer termed the act as an “attempt to deny the greatness of a great personality”. “I said that I mentally chanted slogans in honor of Dr. Babasaheb. After that, the police picked me up and put me in a vehicle. The police have just released me. I paid my respects to the architect of the Constitution on my behalf. I am proud of this," she added.

Minister Girish Mahajan Expresses Regret

Following the controversy, Minister Girish Mahajan said that skipping Dr. Babasaheb's name “might have been an oversight”. "I had no such intention. I only chanted slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram', 'Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai'. I had no intention of ignoring his name. I express my regret," Mahajan said.