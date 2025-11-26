'Felt Unwell After Morning Walk', Says CJI Surya Kant On Pollution In National Capital
The CJI said decision on allowing lawyers above 60 years of age to appear for hearings virtually will be taken after Bar Association into confidence.
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, while considering the possibility of conducting Supreme Court hearings in virtual mode due to severe air pollution, on Wednesday said he felt unwell when he went for an hour-long walk.
At present, the apex court is functioning in hybrid mode where proceedings are conducted through both physical and virtual modes. Senior advocates contended before the bench led by the CJI that lawyers above 60 years of age should be allowed to appear virtually. The CJI said he would decide on the idea of allowing virtual hearings for lawyers above 60 years of age after consulting the bar.
The observation was made by the CJI while hearing pleas challenging the Election Commission’s decision to conduct special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and other states.
Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the poll panel, sought exemption from personal presence. “I have congestion issues... Please allow my colleague to take notes. I want to appear through video conferencing on the next date,” Dwivedi said. The senior lawyer said he is having some issues after he went for a morning walk and added, “Permission may be given to appear online, I am not well…”.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal concurred and said "The Air Quality Index (AQI) is 400-500.”
The CJI said he did not feel well after a morning walk. “The only exercise I do is I go for a walk. Yesterday, I walked for 55 minutes but when I came back it was difficult….I was facing the problem….I go for a walk in the evening when it is comparatively (better)….”, said the CJI.
At this juncture, the idea of virtual hearing for lawyers over 60 years of age was floated before the bench.
“If I take any decision, then we will take the bar into confidence first. We will see hardships faced by lawyers and litigants ... if we get a proposal, then we will do something. I will meet office-bearers in the evening and take some steps,” the CJI added.
The national capital has been battling poor air quality for the last few weeks, and the air quality was recorded in the “very poor” category on Wednesday morning, with an AQI reading of 335.
