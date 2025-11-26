ETV Bharat / bharat

'Felt Unwell After Morning Walk', Says CJI Surya Kant On Pollution In National Capital

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, while considering the possibility of conducting Supreme Court hearings in virtual mode due to severe air pollution, on Wednesday said he felt unwell when he went for an hour-long walk.

At present, the apex court is functioning in hybrid mode where proceedings are conducted through both physical and virtual modes. Senior advocates contended before the bench led by the CJI that lawyers above 60 years of age should be allowed to appear virtually. The CJI said he would decide on the idea of allowing virtual hearings for lawyers above 60 years of age after consulting the bar.

The observation was made by the CJI while hearing pleas challenging the Election Commission’s decision to conduct special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and other states.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the poll panel, sought exemption from personal presence. “I have congestion issues... Please allow my colleague to take notes. I want to appear through video conferencing on the next date,” Dwivedi said. The senior lawyer said he is having some issues after he went for a morning walk and added, “Permission may be given to appear online, I am not well…”.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal concurred and said "The Air Quality Index (AQI) is 400-500.”