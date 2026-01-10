ETV Bharat / bharat

'Feeling Blessed', Says PM Modi After Offering Prayers At Gujarat's Somnath Temple

Somnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at Somnath Temple, revered as the first among the 12 Aadi Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was given a rousing welcome as he arrived at Somnath Temple to attend the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv', which is being organised from January 8-11, marking 1,000 years of faith and India's history. During the visit, PM Modi attended 72-hour-long 'Aum' chants at the temple.

In a post on X, Modi said he felt "blessed" to be in Somnath, calling it a proud symbol of our civilisational courage. "Feeling blessed to be in Somnath, a proud symbol of our civilisational courage. This visit comes during #SomnathSwabhimanParv, when the entire nation has come together to mark a thousand years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. Grateful to the people for the warm welcome," he wrote.

In another post, he said, "Jai Somnath! Today's welcome was very special." The Prime Minister also witnessed a mega drone show lighting up the night sky as part of the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv'. The show featured 3,000 drones and lasted around 15 minutes. The planned thematic formations included the depiction of Lord Shiva, as also of a big ‘shivling’.

On Sunday at around 9:45 am, the Prime Minister will participate in the 'Shaurya Yatra', a ceremonial procession held to honour the countless warriors who sacrificed their lives defending the Somnath Temple. The procession will feature a symbolic march of 108 horses, representing valour and sacrifice.