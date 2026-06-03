ETV Bharat / bharat

Fee Hike By Private Schools To Be Capped At 5% A Year: Punjab CM

CM says no action that will adversely affect the future of children will be tolerated ( IANS )

Chandigarh: Taking strict note of arbitrary fee hikes by private schools, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said fee hike by private schools will be capped at 5 per cent a year.

Addressing a press conference here, Mann said that a law in this regard will now be introduced during the next Assembly session. The Chief Minister clarified that it will apply to all kinds of fees, not just tuition.

In a post on X, CM Mann wrote, "After the tragic incident in Amritsar, in the last 24 hours I have received hundreds of calls from parents about arbitrary increase in fees by private schools. Seeing the future of the children and this inconvenience to the parents, 'your government' has taken a very tough and important decision. Now no private school in Punjab will be able to increase fees by more than 5 per cent annually.”

He said schools that raised fees by over 15 per cent in the past three years must refund the fee component charged above the 15 per cent increase.