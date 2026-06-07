ETV Bharat / bharat

Feasibility Study Begins For Underground Tunnel Linking Delhi IGI And Noida Airport

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun a feasibility study for a proposed underground tunnel linking Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport with the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said the ambitious project, approved by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), is aimed at creating a hassle-free, signal-free travel corridor across the National Capital Region (NCR), which will ease traffic congestion and significantly cut travel time.

More about the tunnel project

The project will be completed in two phases, with the initial phase involving a detailed study of the feasibility and alignment of a tunnel route starting from New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium, passing through IGI Airport, and extending to Gurugram in Haryana.

The second phase will focus on extending the tunnel route from Talkatora Stadium to Sarai Kale Khan. A major portion of this tunnel will run beneath the Ring Road, often referred to as the capital’s lifeline.

Upon reaching Sarai Kale Khan, the underground tunnel will be linked to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. From there, motorists can use the expressway and the Chandavali-Jewar connectivity road to reach Noida International Airport directly. This will create a seamless, signal-free corridor between IGI Airport and Jewar Airport.

Major benefit for Central Delhi residents