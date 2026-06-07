Feasibility Study Begins For Underground Tunnel Linking Delhi IGI And Noida Airport
The project will be completed in two phases, with the initial phase involving a detailed study of the feasibility and alignment of a tunnel route
Published : June 7, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun a feasibility study for a proposed underground tunnel linking Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport with the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.
Officials said the ambitious project, approved by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), is aimed at creating a hassle-free, signal-free travel corridor across the National Capital Region (NCR), which will ease traffic congestion and significantly cut travel time.
More about the tunnel project
The project will be completed in two phases, with the initial phase involving a detailed study of the feasibility and alignment of a tunnel route starting from New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium, passing through IGI Airport, and extending to Gurugram in Haryana.
The second phase will focus on extending the tunnel route from Talkatora Stadium to Sarai Kale Khan. A major portion of this tunnel will run beneath the Ring Road, often referred to as the capital’s lifeline.
Upon reaching Sarai Kale Khan, the underground tunnel will be linked to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. From there, motorists can use the expressway and the Chandavali-Jewar connectivity road to reach Noida International Airport directly. This will create a seamless, signal-free corridor between IGI Airport and Jewar Airport.
Major benefit for Central Delhi residents
A key feature of this underground tunnel project is the inclusion of multiple entry and exit points along the route to enhance passenger convenience. A key entry point for the tunnel is planned near Talkatora Stadium in Central Delhi. The construction of this entrance will directly benefit tens of thousands of residents living in densely populated areas such as Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Patel Nagar, Connaught Place, and their surroundings.
Residents of Central Delhi will be able to enter the tunnel directly, bypassing the city’s heavy traffic congestion, and reach IGI Airport or Gurugram at high speed. The travellers heading to Jewar Airport will be able to use this tunnel to access the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
Time saving and timeline
The on-road distance between Sarai Kale Khan and IGI Airport is approximately 23 kilometres, and covering this distance takes at least 45 minutes to an hour even on normal days. During morning and evening peak hours, heavy traffic in Delhi can extend this travel time to up to two hours.
For those opting for the Metro, the distance from Sarai Kale Khan to Airport Terminal-3 is about 31 kilometres, with a travel time of approximately 56 minutes. The route also requires changing Metro lines twice. Once the tunnel is constructed, travel time will be drastically reduced, and the journey will become entirely signal-free.
Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra, said that a study for the first phase of the tunnel project, connecting Talkatora Stadium to IGI Airport and Gurugram, has already commenced.
“The next phase will involve a study for the tunnel route extending from Talkatora towards Sarai Kale Khan. Presently, the plan is in its initial stage. Once the precise route and alignment are finalised, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared,” he said.
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