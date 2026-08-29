ETV Bharat / bharat

​Fearing Bulldozer Action, BR Camp Women In Delhi Turn to Rahul Gandhi on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a group of women from the BR Camp near the Delhi Race Course who expressed fears that they would soon be victims of anti-encroachment rushed to Congress headquarters to meet Rahul Gandhi to share their grievances over the possible demolition drive.

Carrying puja thalis and rakhis, they expressed their willingness to take up their case with the Leader of the Opposition, who, according to them, can highlight their plight in the Lok Sabha. The aggrieved women said they would plead for justice to save their homes from destruction.

Sharing her anguish, Shagufta, a participant in the protest, said, "We have come to meet Rahul Gandhi, bringing rakhis and a ceremonial platter of flowers for him. We want to appeal to him in every possible way to help save our homes."

Shagufta added, "Race Club officials have severely damaged our homes. We have been given an ultimatum of just one and a half months to vacate, with threats that if we do not leave voluntarily, officials will bring in bulldozers to demolish the structures. This has created a dire crisis regarding our livelihoods and the roof over our heads."