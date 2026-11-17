ETV Bharat / bharat

Fear, Anger Have Woven Web In Hearts Of BJP, RSS Supporters: Rahul Amid 'Lap Remark' Row

New Delhi: Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters and stop them from expressing love, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been under attack for his "Mama was sitting on Papa's lap during meals" remark, said on Tuesday. Gandhi also posted a photograph of a 12th-century temple sculpture depicting Goddess Parvati sitting on Lord Shiva's lap.

"Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love," he said on X.

"As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives. Satyam Shivam Sundaram," he added.

On Monday, the Congress leader spoke at length about the close bond between his parents during the official launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey Of Love". At every meal, "there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mama".

"Now, I thought this was a normal thing. So I would go to my friend's house, but their parents wouldn't be sitting on each other's lap, and I'd ask my friends, 'Guys, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?'" he said.