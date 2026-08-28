ETV Bharat / bharat

FDA Cancels Drug Sale Licences Of Cipla Pharma & Life Sciences's Pune Carry And Forwarding Unit

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has cancelled the drug sale licences of Cipla Pharma & Life Sciences Ltd's Carry and Forwarding (C&F) unit in Pune over serious irregularities related to the packaging, storage and recall of Reactin Plus Tablets, the regulator said.

The FDA said in a statement issued on Friday that the cancellation came into effect on August 27, following an inspection of its main warehouse at Wadki in Pune district. The regulator had found that medicines were stored directly on the floor and flagged deficiencies in procedures for handling expired medicines.

During an inspection around June this year, officials found that the packaging of Reactin Plus tablets, a Schedule H prescription medicine, carried an unauthorised claim describing it as an "analgesic and antipyretic", the statement said.

The FDA seized stock worth Rs 11.19 lakh, saying such advertising was contrary to provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Drugs Rules, 1945. The FDA subsequently directed the company to recall the misbranded Reactin Plus Tablets from the market. However, the company didn't fully comply with the directions and required measures, the regulator stated.

A subsequent inspection of the C&F unit's drug sale and distribution system found deficiencies in storage arrangements, discrepancies between purchase and sale records and actual computerised stock, and non-compliance with recall directions, according to the statement.