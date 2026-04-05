FCRA Bill 2026 'Will Stop Foreign Funding To Terrorists Disguised As Charity': Kerala BJP Leader Sreedharan Pillai
Amid backlash from Church bodies and opposition to the controversial FCRA Bill 2026, the BJP leader praised the proposed amendments, reports K Saseendran.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
Kozhikode: As mounting backlash by Church bodies and the opposition forced the BJP-led NDA government to shelve the proposed Foreign Control(Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the run-up to Kerala assembly election, BJP leader and former Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has supported the bill saying it will “stop terrorists from getting money in the name of charity”.
The FCRA Bill 2026, which the government claims, will enhance transparency and accountability in the foreign funding in India, was introduced by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha on March 25. Although the bill was listed for consideration in April 1 Lok Sabha agenda, it was not taken up for discussion amid opposition by the opposition and Church bodies.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday feared that the bill would create anxiety among the minorities saying the government could not be trusted for the reported withdrawal of the amendments, for now.
But Sreedharan, while talking to ETV Bharat, said the FCRA Bill 2026 “will stop terrorists from getting money in the name of charity”.
“Such funds should be properly registered. Only 12% of the organizations registered in this category belong to the Christian community. Who would object to the need for accountability for these transactions? No Christian who believes in Jesus Christ would object to it,” he said.
The BJP leader stated that the “main aspect” of the bill “is that money sent from abroad for any purpose should be used only for that purpose”.
He said that that the original bill to regulate foreign funds in India was actually brought by Indira Gandhi. “That move was because it was being used as a way for terrorists and extremists to get money. But she could not get it passed due to political reasons. But now it is being done effectively for the country,” he said.
Pillai, who himself has abstained from contesting in the upcoming assembly polls in Kerala, claimed that the “political picture in Kerala is changing and this will be the first election where the votes of the public will go to the BJP in good shape”.
“The way it has been for so long was to vote for the winning party. The public had an idea that why should they vote for the BJP if they will not win. But today that has completely changed and the people have become convinced that the BJP will win,” he said.
As for the FCRA Bill 2026, Congress MP Tharoor recently said that the Centre’s reported withdrawal of the FCRA Amendment Bill “cannot be fully trusted”.
“The urgency with which the central government is attempting to introduce changes to the FCRA is difficult to understand. There is a possibility of the bill being reintroduced when Parliament reconvenes on the 16th. The opposition will not allow the passage of any amendment that creates anxiety among religious minorities," he told reporters.