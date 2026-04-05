ETV Bharat / bharat

FCRA Bill 2026 'Will Stop Foreign Funding To Terrorists Disguised As Charity': Kerala BJP Leader Sreedharan Pillai

Kozhikode: As mounting backlash by Church bodies and the opposition forced the BJP-led NDA government to shelve the proposed Foreign Control(Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the run-up to Kerala assembly election, BJP leader and former Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has supported the bill saying it will “stop terrorists from getting money in the name of charity”.

The FCRA Bill 2026, which the government claims, will enhance transparency and accountability in the foreign funding in India, was introduced by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha on March 25. Although the bill was listed for consideration in April 1 Lok Sabha agenda, it was not taken up for discussion amid opposition by the opposition and Church bodies.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday feared that the bill would create anxiety among the minorities saying the government could not be trusted for the reported withdrawal of the amendments, for now.

But Sreedharan, while talking to ETV Bharat, said the FCRA Bill 2026 “will stop terrorists from getting money in the name of charity”.

“Such funds should be properly registered. Only 12% of the organizations registered in this category belong to the Christian community. Who would object to the need for accountability for these transactions? No Christian who believes in Jesus Christ would object to it,” he said.

The BJP leader stated that the “main aspect” of the bill “is that money sent from abroad for any purpose should be used only for that purpose”.