ETV Bharat / bharat

FCRA Amendment Bill Has Similar Provisions Like UPA-Era Law: Panel Chief Jaiswal

BJP MP and Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee Sanjay Jaiswal interacts with other leaders after the meeting of the Joint Committee on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, concludes, in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, who heads the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, on Tuesday said major provisions of the proposed legislation have the same clauses that were incorporated in the law enacted by the UPA government in 2010.

He said this after a meeting of the committee which interacted with Hindu, Christian and other groups and listened to their views on the proposed legislation, which is facing stiff opposition from certain sections and opposition parties.

Jaiswal said the Act of 2010 had given the power to the home secretary and the principal secretary of the state to confiscate properties of an NGO receiving foreign funding under the FCRA if there are irregularities while the new bill proposed to give the same power to a designated authority,

"The law brought by the UPA government had decided that if irregularities were found under the FCRA, all the assets would be handed over to the home secretary or principal secretary concerned of the state. However, today, there is a designated authority in place of that arrangement," he told reporters.

He said those who gave their views to the committee on Tuesday included representatives of Syro Malabar Church, Ramakrishna Math and ISKCON among others.

"Everyone presented their views. We listened carefully to what everyone had to say. When we sit in our committee meeting, we will discuss these matters. We have heard everyone out, and subsequently, we will deliberate on all these points during the committee meeting. We will take the decisions together," Jaiswal said.