ETV Bharat / bharat

FCI Clarifies Rice Diversion In MP Ethanol Case Limited To 242.50 Quintals, Not 5 Lakh Tonnes As Reported

New Delhi: The Food Corporation of India on Monday clarified that it is investigating the alleged diversion of only 242.50 quintals of rice -- supplied for ethanol production in Madhya Pradesh in 2024-25 -- and not the massive quantities reported by certain sections of the media.

Some media reports had claimed that around 5 lakh tonnes of rice worth approximately Rs 1,160 crore were diverted and misappropriated under the ethanol blending programme (EBP) in the state. The Food Corporation of India (FCI) rejected this, calling the reports "not only factually incorrect but also completely baseless".

"The investigation presently underway is not related to the entire quantity of rice supplied under the ethanol blending programme. It pertains to an alleged diversion of 490 bags (242.50 quintals) of rice involving an estimated value of about Rs 5.63 lakh," the FCI said in a statement.

It also added that reports equating the entire value of rice supplied under the programme with the alleged diversion were "misleading".

The corporation said the Rs 1,160 crore figure cited in media reports merely represents the value of rice legitimately issued by FCI against payment received from distilleries in Madhya Pradesh, and cannot be construed as the value of the alleged diversion.

According to FCI, during the 2024-25 ethanol supply year (ESY), which runs from November to October, 2.98 lakh tonnes of FCI rice was issued to Madhya Pradesh distilleries at Rs 22.50/kg for ethanol production.

During ESY 2025-26, up to June 30, 2026, another 2.41 lakh tonnes was issued at Rs 23.20/kg. This takes the total rice issued to distilleries since ESY 2024-25 to about 5.39 lakh tonnes.

The Rs 1,160 crore figure in media reports, FCI explained, was arrived at by calculating the issue price of 5 lakh tonnes of rice at Rs 23.20/kg on the assumption that the entire quantity had been misappropriated, whereas this amount actually represents payments made by distilleries to FCI for lawful lifting of rice.