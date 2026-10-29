ETV Bharat / bharat

Father, Wife Seek President's Intervention For Prayagraj Merchant Navy Officer's Return From Pakistan

Prayagraj: The father and the wife of a Prayagraj-based merchant navy officer, who is stranded at the Karachi port for nearly three months, have sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu for his safe return.

Vineet Kishore Mishra's six-month contract ended in August, but he remains at the Pakistani port. His wife Neha Mishra is worried about his safety and is caring for their two young children.

Vineet's father Lalit Kishore Mishra, a retired Army personnel, told PTI over phone that he had been visiting offices in Delhi for the past three days and submitted representations to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the external affairs ministry among others, but could not meet any official.

"I spoke to my son over the phone today as well. He is still at the Karachi port. Mobile phone recharges are very expensive there, so we could not speak for long. There are five other Indians and six Iranians with him. They all reached Karachi on April 17," he said.

Lalit Kishore Mishra said his son began facing difficulties after his contract ended in August. Despite requesting the port authorities to sign him off, his requests were repeatedly deferred.

"My son contacted the Indian embassy in Islamabad in September, but no solution emerged. Now, the shipping company is neither paying them nor relieving him," he said.