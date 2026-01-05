ETV Bharat / bharat

Father-Son Duo Assaulted, Stripped In Delhi's Laxmi Nagar; Police File FIR, One Arrested

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a group of men allegedly assaulted a father and his son in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area. The victims were also stripped in full public glare and beaten mercilessly.

The incident took place on Friday (January 2), triggering outrage after a video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the brutality. Rajesh Garg, who was thrashed by the men, runs a gym with his wife in the basement of his house, the police said.

Rita Garg, his wife, said the violence erupted when her family was standing outside their house at around 3:00 pm. She alleged that one of the accused, Satish Yadav (alias Pintu Yadav), who is a caretaker of their gym, cheated them and encroached upon their property. The attack was carried out by him and his associates after the family served a notice to him to vacate the gym.

CCTV Footage of incident (Special arrangement)

“This property is in our name. Can't we stand on our own property? That day, my husband and I were standing outside the house. Just then, a boy, Shubham Yadav, came and grabbed my husband. When I tried to save my husband, a man named Pintu Yadav came. He stopped his Thar vehicle so fast that my husband narrowly escaped death. After that, he started beating my husband. His son started beating me. Vikas Yadav, Pintu Yadav, and Shubham Yadav started beating my husband,” Rita told ANI, recounting the incident.

She added, “Before I could save my husband, they threw him to the ground near a tree and pushed me away. They kicked me in the stomach, they pulled my hair. They humiliated me so much... I ran to the police station for help. By the time these people had entered the house and dragged my son away. They stripped him of all his clothes. He was beaten naked. People were watching. My son kept pleading with folded hands... Is this less than a rape?"

The attack on Rajesh and his son Vasu has shaken the entire area, with the victims accusing Satish of openly threatening them and claiming to be politically influential.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Dhania confirmed the incident and said they had started the investigation and arrested one accused.