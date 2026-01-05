Father-Son Duo Assaulted, Stripped In Delhi's Laxmi Nagar; Police File FIR, One Arrested
The incident, which was allegedly triggered following a property dispute, led to a police FIR and one arrest amid political outrage.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a group of men allegedly assaulted a father and his son in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area. The victims were also stripped in full public glare and beaten mercilessly.
The incident took place on Friday (January 2), triggering outrage after a video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the brutality. Rajesh Garg, who was thrashed by the men, runs a gym with his wife in the basement of his house, the police said.
Rita Garg, his wife, said the violence erupted when her family was standing outside their house at around 3:00 pm. She alleged that one of the accused, Satish Yadav (alias Pintu Yadav), who is a caretaker of their gym, cheated them and encroached upon their property. The attack was carried out by him and his associates after the family served a notice to him to vacate the gym.
“This property is in our name. Can't we stand on our own property? That day, my husband and I were standing outside the house. Just then, a boy, Shubham Yadav, came and grabbed my husband. When I tried to save my husband, a man named Pintu Yadav came. He stopped his Thar vehicle so fast that my husband narrowly escaped death. After that, he started beating my husband. His son started beating me. Vikas Yadav, Pintu Yadav, and Shubham Yadav started beating my husband,” Rita told ANI, recounting the incident.
She added, “Before I could save my husband, they threw him to the ground near a tree and pushed me away. They kicked me in the stomach, they pulled my hair. They humiliated me so much... I ran to the police station for help. By the time these people had entered the house and dragged my son away. They stripped him of all his clothes. He was beaten naked. People were watching. My son kept pleading with folded hands... Is this less than a rape?"
The attack on Rajesh and his son Vasu has shaken the entire area, with the victims accusing Satish of openly threatening them and claiming to be politically influential.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Dhania confirmed the incident and said they had started the investigation and arrested one accused.
“Upon receiving the information, the emergency officer reached the spot, where the complainant and his family were found. They were immediately sent to Hedgewar Hospital for medical examination,” he said.
After the incident, the victim’s family reached the Laxmi Nagar Police Station, where their statements were recorded. “Based on the victim's statement, a case was registered under several sections of BNS,” police said.
The police have arrested one accused, Satish, son of Ranveer Yadav, from Laxmi Nagar. “Other accused are currently absconding, and continuous efforts are being made to apprehend them,” they said.
Following the incident, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjeev Jha raised questions about the law and order situation in Delhi. He also blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for it.
“The brutal goondagardi that took place in broad daylight on January 2 in Laxmi Nagar, Delhi, has raised serious questions about law and order. Victim Rajesh Garg and his son were stripped naked on the street and beaten mercilessly,” Jha wrote on X.
“In the CCTV footage, Omkar Yadav in a blue jacket is clearly visible, who claims to be a leader of BJP and RSS and has been flaunting his dominance by posting photos with big leaders on social media,” he adds.
The AAP MLA further said, “Even in the presence of Delhi Police, the accused stood fearlessly, and the victim's beating continued. The question is, do criminals get protection on the strength of political influence? Is this the face of law and order?”
Another AAP MLA, Anil Kumar Jha, said that if pollution had been controlled in Delhi, this incident might not have happened. He claimed that pollution directly affects the brain, which led to this incident.
BJP MLA Harish Khurana called it a very tragic incident. He observed that road rage incidents are increasing, clearly indicating a rise in anger among people, which he attributed to mental stress. He added that the government will soon launch an awareness campaign to help reduce stress among the public. (With inputs from agencies)
