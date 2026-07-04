ETV Bharat / bharat

Father Paying EMI For Luxury Car Cannot Refuse Maintenance To Wife, Autistic Child: Karnataka HC

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has ruled that a father who can afford to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 53,000 for a newly purchased car cannot claim that he is unable to pay interim maintenance for his wife and seven-year-old autistic child.

Upholding a family court’s order, Justice Dr Chillakur Sumalatha dismissed a petition filed by the husband and directed him to pay a total interim maintenance of Rs 30,000 per month to his wife and child.

After examining the pleas and records, the High Court observed that the husband’s annual income over the past few years ranged between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 28 lakh, indicating a monthly income of at least Rs 2 lakh. The court noted that he had voluntarily taken a bank loan to purchase a new car and was paying a monthly EMI of Rs 53,000.

“A father who is capable of paying Rs 53,000 every month towards the EMI of a personal luxury car cannot contend that he is unable to pay Rs 30,000 per month for the maintenance of his wife and a child suffering from a serious medical condition such as autism,” the court observed while rejecting the petition.

The case arose from a matrimonial dispute between a Bengaluru couple, the husband from Electronics City and the wife from Jayanagar, who have been living separately due to differences.

The wife had approached the Principal Family Court in Bengaluru seeking monthly maintenance of Rs 40,000 along with Rs 25,000 towards litigation expenses.