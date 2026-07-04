Father Paying EMI For Luxury Car Cannot Refuse Maintenance To Wife, Autistic Child: Karnataka HC
Karnataka High Court orders father, paying Rs 53,000 monthly EMI for luxury car, to pay Rs 30,000 interim maintenance for wife and autistic child
Published : July 4, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has ruled that a father who can afford to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 53,000 for a newly purchased car cannot claim that he is unable to pay interim maintenance for his wife and seven-year-old autistic child.
Upholding a family court’s order, Justice Dr Chillakur Sumalatha dismissed a petition filed by the husband and directed him to pay a total interim maintenance of Rs 30,000 per month to his wife and child.
After examining the pleas and records, the High Court observed that the husband’s annual income over the past few years ranged between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 28 lakh, indicating a monthly income of at least Rs 2 lakh. The court noted that he had voluntarily taken a bank loan to purchase a new car and was paying a monthly EMI of Rs 53,000.
“A father who is capable of paying Rs 53,000 every month towards the EMI of a personal luxury car cannot contend that he is unable to pay Rs 30,000 per month for the maintenance of his wife and a child suffering from a serious medical condition such as autism,” the court observed while rejecting the petition.
The case arose from a matrimonial dispute between a Bengaluru couple, the husband from Electronics City and the wife from Jayanagar, who have been living separately due to differences.
The wife had approached the Principal Family Court in Bengaluru seeking monthly maintenance of Rs 40,000 along with Rs 25,000 towards litigation expenses.
After hearing the matter, the Family Court directed the husband to pay interim maintenance of Rs 10,000 per month to the wife and Rs 20,000 per month to their seven-year-old son, who has autism spectrum disorder. It also ordered him to pay Rs 20,000 towards the child’s educational expenses and litigation costs. Challenging this order, the husband approached the High Court.
During the hearing, the husband's counsel argued that the wife had voluntarily left the matrimonial home with the child. He submitted that the husband had been voluntarily paying Rs 5,000 every month despite there being no court order and contended that the Family Court's direction to pay Rs 30,000 per month was excessive.
The counsel also argued that the wife was well educated and capable of earning and that the husband was only recovering from financial losses suffered in his business, making it difficult for him to pay such a large amount.
Opposing the plea, the wife's counsel submitted that the husband was a director of a company and earned more than Rs 2 lakh per month, as reflected in his income tax records. The counsel further pointed out that the couple's seven-year-old son was undergoing treatment for autism, which involved substantial medical expenses. Since the wife had no independent source of income, the Family Court's order was reasonable and justified, the counsel argued.
Accepting these submissions, the High Court found no grounds to interfere with the Family Court's interim order and dismissed the husband's petition.
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