Father Of Tripura Student Killed In 'Racial Attack' In Dehradun Says Police Delayed FIR

Angel Chakma, the 24-year-old student from Tripura who was murdered in Dehradun in a racially charged attack ( Social media )

Dehradun: The father of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura who died here in Dehradun, said his son was "brutally attacked" with knives and blunt objects when he tried to defend his brother who faced racial slurs and was called "Chinese" by the attackers.

Tarun Chakma, a BSF jawan currently posted in Tangjeng in Manipur, alleged that police initially refused to register a report about the incident involving his sons in the Selakui area and only filed an FIR two to three days later after pressure from the All India Chakma Students Union and senior officers.

The attackers called his sons "Chinese momo" and other racial slurs, the father of the victim told PTI over the phone. Angel told them that he "was also Indian, not Chinese" but they attacked him with knives and blunt objects, the devastated father said.

Angel Chakma, an MBA student at a private university here, died on Friday after fighting for his life for 17 days in the hospital.

Police said the 24-year-old youth had allegedly received blows to his head and back with a sharp object and a 'kadaa' (bracelet) following a quarrel with 5-6 people at a canteen on December 9.

Five people have been apprehended for the incident, while another accused, who was from Nepal, may have fled to his native country, they said.

Tarun said it was a brutal murder. "Angel's neck was broken in the attack, which led to his death." He said those responsible for his son's untimely death should be punished. "I have lost my son and now he should get justice."