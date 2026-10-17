RG Kar Victim’s Father Comes Down Heavily On CBI After SC Bails Out Ex-Principal
Victim doctor's father has slammed CBI after former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh got bail in corruption case.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Barrackpore: Raising questions over the CBI investigation after former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh got bail from the Supreme Court, the father of the doctor who was murdered came down heavily on the agency over its " sluggish" work.
On October 15, Ghosh, accused in a case of corruption at the hospital, was granted bail by the Supreme Court.
The discovery of the mutilated body of a young doctor on duty in a fourth-floor seminar room at RG Kar Hospital on August 9, 2024, had caused a massive uproar within the state and across the country.
Ghosh was the principal of RG Kar Hospital at the time, which led to his name being linked to the doctor's death.
The Supreme Court observed that the trial process in the case is moving at an extremely slow pace, which became the basis for granting him bail.
The victim doctor’s father, while reacting to the development, said he does not wish to speak about an agency that "receives a salary for working, and bribes for not working."
Earlier, Ghosh’s bail plea had been rejected by the Calcutta High Court. However, the Supreme Court has now overturned that decision.
Before the country's apex court, Ghosh’s counsel argued that the trial process was proceeding at a slow pace.
He pointed out that out of all the witnesses listed in the case, the CBI has managed to record the testimonies of only seven people so far.
“If, after a certain period, no concrete evidence is produced following an investigation into the allegations for which Sandip was arrested, there is a legal provision to release the accused,” the counsel argued.
Following this, the Supreme Court judges ordered Ghosh’s release on bail. Expressing frustration over the development, the father of the victim raised questions over CBI investigations.
"If an agency trusted by 1.47 billion people shows such negligence, how can the public continue to place their faith in it? The responsibility for this lies not with the government, but with the investigative agency itself. I have no desire to discuss an organisation where personnel receive a salary for doing their job, yet resort to taking bribes when they fail to perform their duties,” he said.
“I spoke over the phone with the CBI’s investigating officer, Manish Upadhyay. He claimed that there was nothing they could do. So far, they have only recorded the statements of seven out of 147 witnesses in this case. They claim they need more time—that such things cannot be accomplished in such a short span. Does this mean that even two years is considered 'too short' a time for them? What more is there to say about such an organization?"
Responding to the questions of the reporters, the victim's father said, "Sandip Ghosh has been granted bail in a case involving financial corruption; the government has no role in this. If the police fail to perform their duties properly, what can the government do? The CBI, much like the police, is an agency—if they do not function as they should, there is little that can be done. However, the public will not tolerate such conduct from the CBI for much longer."
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