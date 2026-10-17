ETV Bharat / bharat

RG Kar Victim’s Father Comes Down Heavily On CBI After SC Bails Out Ex-Principal

Representational Image. ( IANS )

Barrackpore: Raising questions over the CBI investigation after former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh got bail from the Supreme Court, the father of the doctor who was murdered came down heavily on the agency over its " sluggish" work.

On October 15, Ghosh, accused in a case of corruption at the hospital, was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

The discovery of the mutilated body of a young doctor on duty in a fourth-floor seminar room at RG Kar Hospital on August 9, 2024, had caused a massive uproar within the state and across the country. Ghosh was the principal of RG Kar Hospital at the time, which led to his name being linked to the doctor's death. The Supreme Court observed that the trial process in the case is moving at an extremely slow pace, which became the basis for granting him bail. The victim doctor’s father, while reacting to the development, said he does not wish to speak about an agency that "receives a salary for working, and bribes for not working." Earlier, Ghosh’s bail plea had been rejected by the Calcutta High Court. However, the Supreme Court has now overturned that decision. Before the country's apex court, Ghosh’s counsel argued that the trial process was proceeding at a slow pace.