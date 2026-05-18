ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Grants Bail To Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid To Attend Father's Last Rites

Srinagar: A Delhi court on Monday granted interim bail to jailed Member of Parliament (MP) from Kashmir, Engineer Rashid, allowing him to attend the last rites of his father Haji Khazir Mohammad Sheikh who passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday.

Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) spokesperson Firdous Baba confirmed to ETV Bharat that the bail has been granted to the MP who represents Baramulla-Kupwara constituency in north Kashmir.

The MP who is lodged in Tihar Jail in a terror-funding case moved the court seeking permission to attend the funeral rites after which his request was accepted.

Rashid's father Mohammad Sheikh died after a prolonged illness. Sheikh was earlier admitted at Srinagar's SMHS hospital from where he was later referred to AIIMS for treatment.

Earlier, the AIP had sought the immediate release of the MP on humanitarian grounds to allow him to attend his father’s funeral. AIP chief spokesperson Inam-un-Nabi expressed grief over the demise and described Khazir Sheikh as a veteran "teacher and a widely respected figure known for his simplicity, wisdom and commitment to education and social values".