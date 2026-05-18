Delhi Court Grants Bail To Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid To Attend Father's Last Rites
A Delhi court granted interim bail to jailed MP from Kashmir, Engineer Rashid, allowing him to attend the last rites of his father.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST
Srinagar: A Delhi court on Monday granted interim bail to jailed Member of Parliament (MP) from Kashmir, Engineer Rashid, allowing him to attend the last rites of his father Haji Khazir Mohammad Sheikh who passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday.
Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) spokesperson Firdous Baba confirmed to ETV Bharat that the bail has been granted to the MP who represents Baramulla-Kupwara constituency in north Kashmir.
The MP who is lodged in Tihar Jail in a terror-funding case moved the court seeking permission to attend the funeral rites after which his request was accepted.
Rashid's father Mohammad Sheikh died after a prolonged illness. Sheikh was earlier admitted at Srinagar's SMHS hospital from where he was later referred to AIIMS for treatment.
Earlier, the AIP had sought the immediate release of the MP on humanitarian grounds to allow him to attend his father’s funeral. AIP chief spokesperson Inam-un-Nabi expressed grief over the demise and described Khazir Sheikh as a veteran "teacher and a widely respected figure known for his simplicity, wisdom and commitment to education and social values".
"He (Sheikh) stood like a pillar of strength behind Engineer Rashid throughout his political and social journey," Nabi said, adding that the deceased was admired across the region for his humility and moral values.
In its appeal for the release of MP, Nabi had earlier said, "No pain can be greater than a son being deprived of bidding a final farewell to his own father" while seeking that the humanitarian considerations should prevail over political differences in the time of "deeply painful" situation for the family and supporters of the MP.
The AIP described Sheikh’s death as painful, noting that it has created a void for the family members, former students, well-wishers and admirers across Jammu and Kashmir. Both the AIP leaders and workers expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for the peace of the departed soul. The funeral prayers would be offered at 4 PM at the ancestral graveyard in Lach Mawer in Kupwara.
Rashid, the chief of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), was elected as MP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
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