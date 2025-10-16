ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Longer Able To Defend Themselves': Father Of AI-171 Pilot Moves SC For Judicial Probe

New Delhi: Four months after the AI-171 plane crash in Ahmedabad left 260 people dead, the father of the pilot, late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, has moved the Supreme Court, seeking a judicially monitored committee, headed by a former judge of the apex court, to conduct a probe into the crash.

The plea contended that the preliminary investigation into the crash is profoundly flawed. "The investigation team had rather conducted a comprehensive technical inquiry, which appears predominantly focused on the deceased pilots, who are no longer able to defend themselves, while failing to examine or eliminate other more plausible technical and procedural causes of the crash", said the plea filed by Pushkaraj Sabharwal and Federation of Indian Pilots.

The petitioners emphasise that factual misdirection through selective disclosure, especially against crew who cannot defend themselves, impedes root cause discovery and threatens future flight safety, calling for a neutral judicial lens.

The plea sought the constitution of a judicially monitored committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and with independent experts from the aviation sector as its members, to conduct a fair, transparent and technically sound investigation into the crash of Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.

The plea contended that the investigation conducted by the respondents is vitiated by selective and incomplete disclosure of material facts, disregard of critical inconsistencies, and suppression of systemic causes that point to design or electronic malfunction.